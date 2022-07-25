The crypto winter favours the brave because of the risk of losing your entire holdings by buying the dip. Meanwhile, many advanced traders still preach about buying the dip and hodling, notwithstanding the market situation.

The crypto market appears to imitate the 2022 dip of 2017 and 2018, respectively. So the 2022 crypto market situation may not look foreign to many advanced traders.

Getting crypto education can help you make informed trading decisions. That is why many DeFi startups like RoboApe (RBA) include crypto learning resources to aid beginners trapped in the FOMO cage in making good market decisions.

Buying cryptocurrencies at low prices can be a good way to potentially profit from them. This post presents three cheap coins you could buy for profits. They include:

Cardano (ADA)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

RoboApe (RBA)

Without much ado, the following sections explain our reasons!

1/ Cardano (ADA) — Cheap coin dubbed to be the next Ethereum

Many experts dub Cardano (ADA), Charles Hoskinson’s brainchild, the next biggest cryptocurrency. In the mainstream media, Cardano and its native currency, ADA, appear to be examples of near-perfect blockchain and coin.

Cardano is on the brink of achieving its Vasil Fork upgrade, which will make its blockchain more scalable and better. The upgrade could push Cardano (ADA) prices higher than it is at the time of writing.

Cardano (ADA) is among the cheapest coins in the top cryptocurrencies list, behind Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP). It poses a strong potential if it achieves its proposed upgrade sooner. Experts also predict that Cardano could skyrocket past 2.93 USD by 2025 — a long-term investment with a more than 83% return potential.

2/ Dogecoin (DOGE) — Still a top meme coin despite criticisms of no utility

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the few cryptocurrencies with a huge community backing. Despite being created out of an internet joke, the meme coin has garnered insane traction in the DeFi space surpassing 70 billion USD in market cap in May 2021.

Dogecoin (DOGE) maintains its position as the highest-ranking meme crypto despite pressure from its long-time rival, Shiba Inu (SHIB). Although in the top 10 cryptocurrency list, DOGE is the cheapest coin in the list.

DOGE is subject to extreme price deviations because its market model relies on influencer marketing and community backing. A good case study is the crypto winter 2022 that has reduced DOGE’s price below average.

Now could be a good time to join the market, as DOGE is primed to soar with any positive trend in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) markets.

3/ RoboApe (RBA) — Cheap community-backed meme coin set to rival Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB

RoboApe (RBA) combines the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu ecosystems to present a seamless platform for crypto enthusiasts to make more money in the crypto space while enjoying fun online activities.

RoboApe, alongside its native token, RBA, is primed to be the next Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The RBA token will power an extensive ecosystem featuring crypto academy, DAO governance, and the Metaverse, among other things.

At the time of writing, the coin is sold at a very cheap price of 0.006173 USD in a live presale phase. This price could skyrocket with the increasing demand for RBA. Joining at this point means you stand a chance to earn potential rewards that follow early token holders.

Join RoboApe (RBA) with the information below:

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.