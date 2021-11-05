As more and more large companies and institutions like Tesla, Grayscale, and MicroStrategy add power to the crypto bull market, more and more retail investors are coming into crypto as well. This is attracting international payment service giants to the market, too, for the opportunity to offer the best fiat on-ramp. Such giants include PayPal, Square, and Robinhood.

Which is most suitable? That depends a lot on the need, but it is worth noting that these are all U.S.-based and may not be ideal for non-U.S. users.

In Southeast Asia, Bit.Store is proving to be the best platform offering the exchange between fiat currencies and Bitcoin.

Bit.Store has the following unique advantages:

Compliance

In Southeast Asia, compliance in three big markets are key, each with its licensing system:

Money Service Operators (MSO) in Hong Kong

Operators of Payment Systems (OPS) in the Philippines

Payment Services Act (PSA) in Singapore

Bit.Store also has a fourth license:

Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in the European Union

Additional licenses are being applied for as well.

Low Fees

PayPal users are charged a 1.5% to 2.3% fee to trade Bitcoin. Coinbase users have to pay 1.49% of the price of a deal as a fee. Square’s Cash App charges a fee between 2% to 3%–high enough to become Square’s main source of income for the app.

In contrast Bit.Store charges zero fees to the buyer and only 2% to the seller.

Top Exchange Partnerships

Bit.Store has partnerships with three leading global crypto exchanges, Binance, Huobi, and OKEx, and accepts VISA and Mastercard in more than 20 countries and regions, not only in Asia, such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, etc., but in Europe, and even Brazil.

Based in Crypto-friendly Southeast Asia

The regulatory environment in Southeast Asian countries is relatively friendly to cryptocurrencies compared to the rest of the world.

In addition to huge economic size, densely populated Southeast Asia has a huge youth market, where new concepts and focus on the future prevail. Thus, cryptocurrencies are very attractive.

At the same time, mature business development channels are enabled by robust mobile internet infrastructure in such places as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Bit.Store offers a compliant trading platform internationally with the most competitive fees. Since it launched in 2020 it has gained more than 500,000 users to date, representing a meteoric rise in popularity.

Given the prospects of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, this rise is sure to continue. Having reached 400 billion US dollars in market cap in 2020, it has surpassed 1 trillion in 2021. Daily trading volume, which is only 4.3 billion US dollars nowadays, may surpass that of the US stock market (446 billion US dollars) before 2025.

Bit.Store is a sure way to participate.

