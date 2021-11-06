AOFEX will launch its “OT Airdrop Program” at 15:00, November 4, 2021, which is designed to build closer connection with users, enable all OT holders to enjoy OT dividends, explore more application scenarios, contribute to the development of blockchain industry, and realize mutual benefits. In “OT Airdrop Program” Phase 1 AOFEX will give away 120,000 OT. (For details, see its official announcement).

OT is an ERC20-based digital asset issued by AOFEX, covering the platform’s all businesses across the world. Driven by OT deflation mechanism and AOFEX’s globalization, AOFEX and its OT are growing rapidly and healthily. The “OT Airdrop Program” is important for the development of OT Ecosystem and covers all application scenarios of OT Ecosystem, so that all users in this ecosystem can enjoy the dividends of OT for long term. “OT Airdrop Program” will take place from time to time. For the campaign details, please follow AOFEX/s official announcements.