AquaGoat is a decentralized utility eco-token. The automatic liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution system ensures safe and secure transactions and income creation for all token holders. AquaGoat is the AquaGoat.finance ecosystem native utility token.

It is based on Binance Smart Chain, a Proof of Stake blockchain that is more eco-friendly than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The ecosystem is used for Network donation pooling and staking e-commerce integration NFT market deals purchases. Also, APO staking and yield farming AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange.

Background

An Australian developer released AquaGoat on April 7, 2021. Investors from the community have established an international development team. Keeping with the community-driven theme, the development team encourages community participation and openness by polling and discussing important choices, culminating in a community-led decision to undertake ocean restoration efforts with The Ocean Clean Up.

Through philanthropic collaborations, AquaGoat members help the earth and earn interest from network activities carried out through charity.

V1 to V2 Upgrade

AquaGoat switched to a new and enhanced V2 contract with appealing features for the project. The Initial supply was halved to 1 quadrillion and every transaction now has 5% liquidity and 4% holders. Moreover, every transaction sends 1% to the charity wallet for philanthropic and partnership purposes.

Furthermore, tokenomics Supporting exchanges now allow all holders to get reflections. This enables to use of contract functionalities for the community, such as tokenizing whitelisting exchange hot wallets. Also, it aims token exposure to their huge investor base by integrating it into the SafeMoon Wallet.

Aquagoat Features of V2:

Manual burns

Improved tokenomics

Ability to go Cross chain

Exchanges can support tokenomics

Lower total supply

Contract control

Achievements So far!

The ecosystem donated nearly $35,000 to 7 ocean conservation groups. Moreover, a Sea Turtle Hatchery was created with Friends of Sea Turtles Education and Research in Malaysia through a partnership and another in Philippine Marine Protected Area via Haribon.

Furthermore, it partnered with Mrs. California Earth 2021 as its charitable platform. As an initiative by the community, the Ocean Conservation Society adopted two bottlenose dolphins.

Due to the constant efforts by the community, the Grand Bahamian Reef is all set to get ten climate-resilient coral seedlings via CoralVita.

Plans for the future:

The ecosystem plans to create a separate nonprofit foundation to promote ocean protection. Moreover, it plans to build blockchain-based services to integrate the charity industry into the crypto world.

