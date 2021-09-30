Ardadex Protocol is an innovative platform on Cardano Blockchain that provides users with advanced AMM and NFT functionalities. Ardadex Protocol integrates both AMM and NFT services aggregated from the crypto space.

Ardadex Protocol will power NFT marketplace for Digital Creators and online creators to Mint & trade digital commodities using our super sleek, easy to use user interface on Ardadex Protocol.

What problem is Ardadex solving?

Smart contracts on Cardano Network allows users to create uniquely defined (custom) tokens and carry out transactions with them directly on the Cardano blockchain, Of course, it’s a great news but it also presents a new challenge since there is currently no decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano.

Tokens built on the Cardano network don’t have a ‘native exchange’ to list yet and the Creative ART Industry is posed with a lot of problems as Content Creators, Musicians & Even Digital Artists get little or no value for the time, effort and, creativity invested in creating content and are constantly faced with problems. With this development, Ardadex aims to be the native exchange and NFT marketplace for Cardano ecosystem.

Ardadex ecosystem

Ardadex Exchange: this will serve as the native decentralized exchange on Cardano Blockchain that allows users to swap tokens conveniently. The DEX has some of the lowest fees in the DeFi space and offers fast trades with low slippages. Liquidity providers can deposit LP tokens, receive competitive returns on their capitals, and take part in yield farming activities. Ardadex NFT: The platform combines decentralized finance and nonfungible tokens. This will enable Digital Creators and online creators to Mint & trade digital commodities using our super sleek, easy to use user interface on Ardadex Protocol. ARDAN Token can serve as Payment Currency for Fees & Featured Listings

A community-driven token

ARDAN Token acts as the governance token of Ardadex Protocol. ARDAN holders can vote on the development or amendment of the Ardadex projects and can also submit governance proposals. This makes ARDAN a completely community-driven token. Being the governance token on Ardadex Protocol.

Participation on Ardadex Protocol, investor profits are diversified with many sources:

Staking: Customers can use ARDAN Token to stake and receive rewards on the Ardadex platform. The more transactions processed, the higher the liquidity as well as the profit from staking. Trading: Investors can unlock ARDAN tokens and transfer them to a trading wallet for trading cryptocurrency or NFT tokens. ARDAN Token holders are granted Early Access to Exclusive NFT Drops Inconclusion, DEXs and NFT market are still in their early years and will need further development of infrastructure and refinement of user experience, with a growing Ardadex ecosystem and several features already planned for future release, Ardadex.finance isn’t just another DeFi protocol but rather, an innovative project to surely watch out for.

ARDAN Token presale information:

Interested participants can purchase $ARDAN token at the best available price. Ardadex Protocol allocated a total of 250 million ARDAN token for pre-sale at a price of $0.001 ADA per token and 250 million ARDAN token for public sale at a price of $0.003 ADA per token. Total allocated token to the public will be unlocked at the end of ARDAN Token IPO.

Interested participants can visit our website, click on the pre-sale link https://ardadex.finance/presale and proceed with ARDAN token purchase procedure.

The referral program is also available, where all referred purchases will lead to a 10% reward that will be paid in ARDAN tokens.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.ardadex.finance

Telegram Group: https://t.me/ardadex_protocol

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ArdadexAnnouncement

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ardadex_finance

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ardadex_protocol

Medium: https://medium.com/@Ardadex