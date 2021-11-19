Arvalex is an Avalanche-based protocol for NFT trading, Services exchange built on AMM Protocol. Arvalex Protocol has announced its public launch on Avalanche Blockchain Network. The Metaverse token $AVRL, which prides itself on being the next generation of protocol “built to enhance ease of commerce and other related transaction in the metaverse,” is powered by and built on the Avalanche Blockchain.

The Avalanche Blockchain which has been proven to be robust is the first point of call as it boasts 4,500 transactions per second (TPS) with less than a three-second finality.

The Arvalex protocol is built to serve as the common means of exchange in the metaverse to reduce the confusion associated with the proliferation of many tokens.

It provides a common protocol that services other platforms enabling people to swap between coin A and coin B, or different tokens easily without all the hassles and gatekeepers normally associated with such a procedure.

Awesome Use-Cases on NFT Space

Arvalex is creating a truly decentralized and fully democratized yet robust NFT Platform where digital creators can turn their Photos, Ideas, Music & Paintings into Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) while also enabling creators to receive royalties on their art and exchange various services. This will in turn enable people to own their work and exchange services and their art with other people without incurring the risks of inflation, deprecation or extreme gas fees. As well, NFTs will have then dynamic pricing structure on the Blockchain.

Arvalex NFT platform will usher in a new paradigm of creation and exchange, enabling creators to:

Call on their huge following (those with a substantial amount of followers) to participate and buy into the ideas and the products they love early in the process of creation. Earn all of the value they’ve created by selling their goods as NFTs at a dynamic price. Use as a currency on our soon-to-be launched open marketplace to pay for services rendered by freelancers, buy art (NFTs). Use our staking pool to earn interest on their savings with us. Use our open software platform to convert NFTs from different platforms to others e.g. Transferring NFTs from BSc to Eth through our platform. Build other DeFi applications on our protocol.

What Are the Advantages of Arvalex Token Ecosystem

It is powered by Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain which has been proven to be extremely fast. Hence, participants have access to the blazing speed of Avalanche with our protocol being built on top of it. Transactions are confirmed in seconds.

You can deploy NFTs and other DeFi’s that fit your own application needs. Build on top of our protocol and reap all the benefits provided by our platform while retaining full control of your project.

You can earn rewards on our liquidity pool by staking without any risks of losing your funds or not getting the commensurate rewards.

You will enjoy transactional thorough-put greater than 4,500tps, with a proof-of-stake Sybil protection, and an 83% parameterized safety threshold.

Tokenomics

The distribution of Arvalex tokens has been carefully designed to create a decentralized, community-driven DeFi protocol that is not controlled by a small group of actors, total amount of fifty million (50,000,000) Arvalex tokens will be minted and will be distributed in 3 different stages.

At pre-sale stage, 1 Arvalex Token will be sold for $0.000001 At public sale stage, 1 Arvalex Token will be sold for $0.000003

Arvalex Token Pre-sale Is Active

Users can be one of the early adopters of the $AVRL tokens by participating in the ongoing token pre-sale. Visit our website and click on the pre-sale link to participate in the first phase sale.

Our Hope For The Future

With a growing ecosystem of decentralized financial products, NFT platform and several features already planned for future release, Arvalex.io is not just another DeFi protocol but rather, an innovative project to surely watch out for.

