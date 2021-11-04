AscendEX is thrilled to announce the launch of the listing of the SX Network token (SX) under the trading pair SX/USDT starting on Nov 4 at 1 p.m.

SX Network is the Blockchain Ecosystem for Sports Betting, Prediction Markets, and DeFi. SX Network is a stand-alone smart contract blockchain built on the Polygon SDK. It is designed from the ground up for blockchain application developers with EVM compatibility, low-cost transactions, and a PoS-based consensus model.

SX Network is the very first project to launch a blockchain using the Polygon SDK. There are some technical risks with using any new SDK, but the Polygon team has already built a highly successful blockchain project themselves and can help mitigate any issues that might arise.

The SX token is the native unit of account on the SX Network and has three purposes: to pay for transaction fees, to be used as the staking bond by validators, and to power governance. This treasury is governed by SX and can be used to fund community growth and technical innovations. SX Network also comes with a built-in prediction market protocol to create the world’s first large-scale implementation of a market-based governance system.

The SX Protocol is one of the most widely used non-custodial prediction market protocols globally, processing more than $40 million in trades since inception. SX Protocol pioneered several new features to make this possible: peer-to-peer central limit order book liquidity, community treasury governance, and the first prediction market liquidity mining program. The SX Protocol was initially deployed on the Ethereum blockchain before becoming one of the first applications to launch on the Polygon PoS network in September 2020.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About SX Network

SX Network is the Blockchain Ecosystem for Sports Betting, Prediction Markets, and DeFi. SX Network is a stand-alone smart contract blockchain built on the Polygon SDK. It is designed from the ground up for blockchain application developers with EVM compatibility, low-cost transactions, and a PoS-based consensus model.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://sx.technology/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SX_Network

Discord: https://discord.gg/rkGSGNNkHM