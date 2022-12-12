Cosmos (ATOM) – a modern solution to dated cryptocurrency concerns

Rank: 22 nd

Capitalization: $2.93 billion

Price: $10.2

Volume: $97.1 million

If you listen to the makers of Cosmos, they won’t hesitate to tell you that their project solves some of the biggest issues faced by blockchain platforms. Cosmos was conceived as the answer to obsolete proof-of-work (PoW) protocols that were inefficient, expensive, unscalable, and environmentally detrimental. The earliest tokens, like Bitcoin, employed PoW protocols to provide users with a connected ecosystem of blockchains. Alternatively, Cosmos’ developers set out to simplify blockchain technology for the masses. The flexible framework adopted by the platform makes it convenient for token holders to utilize Cosmos. The project boasts an Interblockchain Communication protocol, rendering the process of blockchain engagement facile. The protocol limits industry-wide fragmentation.

Cosmos emerged at the beginning of a new wave of tokens. Once Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other tokens were introduced in the first wave, the market was secured. Myriad developers began work on their projects, and Cosmos was one such cryptocurrency. The origins of the project can be traced back to 2014 when Tendermint was launched. Tendermint is a principal participant of the network. Two years later, a whitepaper was published, containing the brass tacks of Cosmos. ATOM, the native token, was available in a sale organized in 2017. The founders of Cosmos are Jae Kwon, Ethan Buchman, and Zarko Milosevic.

Stellar (XLM) – a connective tissue for global financial systems

Rank: 25 th

Capitalization: $4.39 billion

Price: $0.0879

Volume: $51.9 million

Stellar is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized platform launched by The Stellar Development Foundation in 2014. Simply known as Stellar.org, the foundation officially launched the blockchain in 2015 to link financial systems worldwide. Stellar was envisioned as a payment processor, moving resources swiftly to any part of the world at low costs. Whether you’re an individual or an organization, Stellar allows participants to trade numerous cryptocurrencies.

The native token is XLM or Lumens. XLM is imperative because it is used to pay transaction fees. Typically, the protocols switch the money in seconds, first into Lumens and then into the currency requested by the user. Moreover, Stellar employs distributed ledger technology, an open-source initiative owned and operated by the community. According to its makers, Stellar is best suited for independent parties, as opposed to larger entities. If you’re looking to transfer funds to a specific region and don’t want to pay over the odds, Stellar is the ideal token for you.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – an aptly named, ambitious project

All projects start somewhere. Who could’ve imagined that Bitcoin would take the financial world by storm when it was mentioned in a whitepaper written in 2008? Almost fifteen years later, Bitcoin is an unstoppable force worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Bitcoin started small, but it gave way to a new industry bordering on almost twenty-two thousand tokens.

Not included in this list is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) , an emergent token currently in its presale phase. BIG’s fate is intertwined with decentralized finance. DeFi has gathered considerable pace in the last few years, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency industry. Naturally, that development bodes extremely well for Big Eyes Coin.

Furthermore, BIG is a community token, meaning it centers on welfare. In this case, the system is designed to separate a fraction of each transaction and deposit it into a charity wallet. The funds will be used to save the oceans.

Tokenomics

200 billion tokens altogether

140 billion at presale

40 billion on exchanges

10 billion for charity

10 billion for marketing

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.