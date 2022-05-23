Binance Futures Grand Tournament is back! The popular crypto trading event hosted by the largest crypto derivatives platform returns with a dynamic prize pool of up to 1,200,000 BUSD for competing teams, and up to 300,000 BUSD for the individual category.

This season’s tournament is themed after the strategic board game of chess, and the registration referral challenge will issue 1,400 limited edition chess piece NFTs that multiply PNL points. The rarity of the NFTs will correspond to the PNL multiplication factor. There is also a new competition activity: a record-breaking challenge to beat previous tournament results

Dynamic Prize Pool Amount (in BUSD):

The total prize pool for each competition is dynamic and will be determined based on the total number of participants. The prize pool will keep increasing with an increase in the number of participants with the maximum prize pool being 1,800,000 BUSD tokens.

No. of Participants Team Competition Prize Pool in BUSD Individual Bout Prize Pool in BUSD Record-Breakers Prize Pool in BUSD* 1,000 $8,000 $2,000 $2,000 3,000 $40,000 $10,000 $10,000 5,000 $80,000 $20,000 $20,000 10,000 $120,000 $30,000 $30,000 25,000 $160,000 $40,000 $40,000 50,000 $200,000 $50,000 $50,000 100,000 $240,000 $60,000 $60,000 150,000 $320,000 $80,000 $80,000 200,000 $400,000 $100,000 $100,000 250,000 $600,000 $150,000 $150,000 500,000 $1,200,000 $300,000 $300,000 Maximum Prize Pool 1,800,000 BUSD

Activity A: Referral Challenge – 1,400 Binance Futures Grand Tournament Limited Edition Chess NFT Mystery Boxes to Be Won!

Between 2022-05-23 00:00 to 2022-05-29 23:59 (UTC), users who register for the Futures Grand Tournament can accumulate Referral Challenge Points. Qualifying participants enter a daily challenge, where 200 winners will be selected to each win a Binance Futures Grand Tournament Limited Edition Chess NFT.

Activity B.1: Team Competition – Trade Futures Alongside Your Team to Share 1,200,000 BUSD!

All teams trading COIN-M and USDⓈ-M contracts on Binance Futures during the Competition Period will be ranked based on their total sum of Team Daily PNL. Team’s Daily PNL is calculated by adding up the PNL of top ten eligible users who accumulate the highest trading volume on Futures during the Competition Period.

Activity B.2: Individual Bout – Daily ROI Rewards to Be Won!

All Individual Bout participants with a minimum daily trading volume of 10,000 USDT equivalent across COIN-M and USDⓈ-M contracts on Binance Futures during the Competition Period will be ranked based on their daily ROI. There are a total of 15 qualifying periods, starting at 2022-05-30 00:00 (UTC). Each qualifying period will go on for 24 hours.

Activity B.3: Record-Breakers – Break Team and Individual Records to Receive Exclusive Rewards!

Participating users can stand to share exclusive rewards by breaking the existing total team trading volume record, as well as their personal total trading volume record.

Participating teams who break the total team trading volume record of Futures Grand Tournament Nov 2021 will stand to equally split the corresponding Record-Breakers Prize Pool unlocked and receive exclusive NFTs.

All participants who break their personal daily trading record since 2022-01-01 00:00 (UTC) will also be eligible to receive a Futures Cashback Voucher of up to 1,000 USDT. Once a new daily record is achieved, users can attempt to break their daily trading volume record again and qualify for additional Futures Cashback Vouchers.

Duration of the tournament:

Registration Period: 2022-05-23 00:00 to 2022-06-13 23:59 (UTC)

2022-05-23 00:00 to 2022-06-13 23:59 (UTC) Activity A – Referral Challenge Period : 2022-05-23 00:00 to 2022-05-29 23:59 (UTC)

: 2022-05-23 00:00 to 2022-05-29 23:59 (UTC) Activity B – Competition Period: 2022-05-30 00:00 to 2022-06-13 23:59 (UTC)

Eligibility Criteria:

Users must verify their accounts to participate and must have completed trades of at least 500 USDT equivalent on Futures since 2022-01-01 00:00 (UTC). To sign up and to view the full competition and eligibility rules, please visit the Grand Tournament website here.

About Binance Futures

Binance Futures allows experienced users to trade crypto futures contracts with leverage. Binance Futures’ NASDAQ level matching engine processes orders easily with minimal latency (avg. 5ms at 100,000 orders per second). Learn more at: binance.com/en/futures.

Disclaimer: Binance reserves the right in its sole discretion to amend or change or cancel this tournament at any time and for any reasons without prior notice.