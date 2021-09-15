Press Release: The Jersey Patch partnership features multiple facets across EG’s DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, FGC, and Creator Rosters.

September 15th, 2021, TALLINN, Estonia — Today, it was announced that crypto pioneer Bitcasino, a leading bitcoin-led casino operator, has partnered with Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations in the world. Bitcasino, part of Yolo Group, merges cryptocurrency with a digital gaming experience by offering an assortment of games and entertainment.

Crypto-based esports Gaming Partnership

As the first crypto-based digital gaming partnership in esports history, Bitcasino will be showcased across a number of EG facets including the Evil Geniuses DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, FGC, and Creator rosters.

Kaupo Kangro, Head of Bitcasino stated:

“We love Evil Geniuses’ passion and forward-thinking approach to everything they do. They have been changing the game for more than 20 years, which is why they make the perfect partner for Bitcasino.

They’re true pioneers who share our values for fun, fast and fair gaming. It’s an honor to see the Bitcasino logo on the EG jersey, and we’re excited about the great content that we will be partnering on for Evil Geniuses fans around the world.”

Starting later this week with the Blast Premier Fall Showdown, EG players will wear new jerseys that feature the Bitcasino logo on their right sleeves.

Brian Millman, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Evil Geniuses stated:

“Evil Geniuses has always been a trailblazer within esports and bringing on a pioneer in their industry like Bitcasino, EG continues our commitment to engage our fans in new and innovative ways,”

What Will the Partnership Offer Players?

The partnership also features CS:GO programming including a custom-created map featuring familiar B-Site locations where players will race against the clock in mobility obstacles and accuracy challenges. The challenge course was specially designed for Bitcasino and tested by EG pro and content creator Tarik Celik. Fans can participate in the fun, too, by downloading the map via Steam.

In addition, the partnership will feature a content series headlined by EG CS:GO and DOTA 2 players, fans will submit videos of their play, either best or funniest moments for EG pros to guess what comes next at key moments. The content series that will be shared on social media will feature various EG pros providing unique commentary on fan behavior. To download the custom CS:GO map through Steam, click here.

Bitcasino Platform Growth

Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games. Their innovative platform, new features, and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience. Bitcasino provides an average withdrawal time of around one-and-a-half minutes, among the fastest in the industry, and cutting-edge security measures.

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator. Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer casinos from some of the industry’s leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features, and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favor of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming. Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place. For more information, please visit bitcasino.io.

About Evil Geniuses

Evil‌ ‌Geniuses,‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌original‌ ‌and‌ ‌most‌ ‌recognizable‌ ‌professional‌ ‌organizations‌ ‌in‌ ‌esports,‌ ‌was‌ ‌founded‌ ‌over‌ ‌21‌ ‌years‌ ‌ago‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌belief‌ ‌that‌ ‌passion,‌ ‌commitment,‌ ‌and‌ ‌innovation‌ ‌could‌ ‌transform‌ ‌a‌ ‌beloved‌ ‌interest‌ ‌into‌ ‌a‌ ‌global‌ ‌phenomenon.‌

‌Today,‌ ‌that‌ ‌same‌ ‌drive‌ ‌and‌ ‌dedication‌ ‌serve‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌foundation‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌legendary‌ ‌organization.‌ ‌From‌ ‌our‌ ‌top-tier‌ ‌esports‌ ‌teams‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌industry-changing‌ ‌technology,‌ ‌our‌ ‌goal‌ ‌has‌ ‌always‌ ‌been—and‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌be—building‌ ‌champions.‌

