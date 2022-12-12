Bitcoin (BTC): The Trailblazer, The Trendsetter

Rank: 1 st

Capitalization: $354.5 billion

Price: $16890

Volume: $26.6 billion

As we alluded to in the subtitle above, there would be no cryptocurrency industry today if it wasn’t for the advent of Bitcoin all those years ago. Bitcoin paved the way for tens of thousands of tokens and still dictates every move made by cryptocurrency users. Typically, financial experts look to Bitcoin’s performance before they make prognostications. Bitcoin’s journey began in earnest in 2008 when it was mentioned in a whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto. Whether Nakamoto was working independently or with a group remains a mystery to this day. Even the moniker is a pseudonym, and Nakamoto’s real identity is still unknown. Bitcoin was launched in 2009, and nothing’s been the same since.

Fast forwarding almost fourteen years and nearly twenty-two thousand cryptocurrencies later, Bitcoin still ranks as the market leader. At the peak of its powers, a single BTC token sold for nearly $70,000. Bitcoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer online currency. Decentralized means that the platform is not governed by third parties like banks or governments. Generally, if you conduct a transaction through your chosen commercial bank, you incur a fee, and the bank can access your details. If you use Bitcoin, intermediaries are not involved. Moreover, Bitcoin is a P2P token, which means every transaction is conducted between two parties who are a) equal and b) independent.

Solana (SOL): An Optimal, Open-Source Option

Rank: 16 th

Capitalization: $7.27 billion

Price: $13.6

Volume: $285.4 million

Solana is an adaptable, open-source platform that implements the permissionless attribute of blockchain technology to provide decentralized finance services. The development of Solana began as early as 2017, although the project was finalized and released in 2020 by the Solana Foundation from their headquarters in Switzerland. The main reason for Solana’s existence is the creation of decentralized applications or dApps. The Solana protocol improves scalability by combining the existing proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol with the new proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism.

The outcome of introducing this hybrid model is that Solana has attracted considerable interest from traders of all sizes. Solana Foundation’s ambition is to make DeFi available to the masses, and its unique hybrid mechanism has helped a lot. SOL was created by Anatoly Yakovenko, who has worked at Qualcomm and Dropbox in the past. Yakovenko partnered with a colleague from the former named Greg Fitzgerald and began working on an idea: Solana Labs. The Solana platform was made available for public consumption in 2020.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.