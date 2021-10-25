Bitget, a global crypto asset exchange, has recently announced to sponsor PGL Major Stockholm 2021 as its new official partner.

Only last month, by sponsoring Italian soccer giants Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner, Bitget became a highly anticipated trading platform in the industry. The new partnership with PGL Major Stockholm 2021 reflects again the platform’s strategic vision to enter the global market through cross-sector cooperation.

Founded in 2002, PGL is one of the leading companies in the field of esports events and handles event organization, studio and video production, as well as TV and online streaming for international esports tournaments. Throughout the years, PGL has produced hundreds of hours of esports content and as a result, has reached millions of fans from around the globe.

In response to the partnership, James Lee, Bitget’s Global Strategy Officer, said, “The spirit of exploration and innovation is at the core of Bitget’s culture, and we are always looking for the best partners in various fields to breathe new life into Bitget in order to better serve our audience. And the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, will be a tremendous help in increasing Bitget’s brand power and influence.”

“At the same time, I think what is driving this partnership is that we both recognize the value of competitive games. For example, we have opened registration for our first global trading competition, the King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) in the middle of this month, with a total prize pool of 100BTC, so stay tuned,” added Lee.

Silviu Stroie, CEO of PGL noted, “I believe that we found the perfect partners for PGL Major Stockholm 2021. It is an honor to have trustworthy brands along with us from the most diverse industries. This is a clear sign that esports is going in the right direction, and all industries want to be associated with an event of this magnitude.”

Bitget, founded in 2018, is currently the fastest-growing derivatives trading platform, with more than 1.7 million registered users worldwide, spreading over 50 countries and regions. In July last year, Bitget also acquired Bitkeep, a decentralized wallet as it entered the fields of DeFi, Dapp and NFT, creating a closed ecological loop.

As a platform of ultimate service and innovation, Bitget pioneered to launch three leading products of USDT-Margined Futures, One-Click Copy Trade, and Quanto Swap Futures. Such unique performance has made it the most popular platform among its users. With an average daily trading volume of $5.6 billion reported by CMC, Bitget is currently the world’s six-largest derivatives exchange and the largest crypto copy trading platform.

It is easy to see that this cooperation between Bitget and the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 will promote the development of the two industries, and is also conducive to Bitget’s strategic plan of realizing its global layout. Due to such innovative initiatives, Bitget has improved its own influence and appeal among cryptocurrency exchanges. It is also expected to help enrich the derivatives trading ecosystem and build a more prosperous crypto industry.

For more information, please visit:

Official website: Bitget.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitgetEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitgetglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitget-global/

For media queries, please contact:

Email:bd@bitget.com