Cryptocurrency Trader Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $116,000 This Week, Expected to Surpass $130,000 by the End of the Month — Is the Market Ready for a Bull Run?

The $103,000 to $105,000 area is currently the focus of attention as it is considered the trigger point for the next big move. According to technical analysis, the BTC chart shows a narrowing triangle pattern with steadily declining volume – a pattern that usually foreshadows a massive explosive breakout.

KSDMiner CEO and Chairman said: “The substantial growth of BTC means that the spring of cryptocurrency is coming, which is undoubtedly a major benefit for many technology companies and financial institutions including KSDMiner. As market confidence increases, capital will further flow into the encryption ecosystem, promoting the innovation of underlying technologies and the implementation of more innovative applications. We expect that the cloud computing service field provided by KSDMiner will usher in explosive growth, and the integration of traditional industries with blockchain will also accelerate.”

He added: “KSDMiner is fully prepared to increase investment in computing power infrastructure, green mining, and AI-driven on-chain data analysis to help the industry develop sustainably.”

KSDMiner is renowned worldwide for its efficient and convenient cloud computing services. In the more than nine years of legal operation, it has received the attention and support of more than 8.53 million members worldwide, operates more than 100 mining farms worldwide, and has more than 3.2 million mining equipment.

Main Advantages of Using KSDMiner

Military-grade security measures:

KSDMiner puts the security and privacy of every user first. KSDMiner provides multiple layers of security measures such as cold storage (private key offline + multi-signature + sharded geographic storage), biometrics and multi-factor authentication (MFA), firewall and intrusion detection (IDS/IPS), DDoS protection and withdrawal whitelist (fixed address anti-tampering) to protect user assets.

Support for multiple mainstream tokens :

KSDMiner supports the use of ERC-20, TRC-20, BEP-20, SOL (Solana), TRUMP (Solana), BNB, DOGE, BTC, XRP (Ripple), ETH, BCH, LTC, ADA (Cardano), USDC and other tokens

24-hour online customer service support, deposit and withdrawal processing in sub-minutes:

KSDMiner provides 24-hour online customer service to ensure that every user can get the help they need immediately, and provides 24-hour deposit and withdrawal services. Deposits and withdrawals are processed in real time within sub-minutes (30-60 seconds)

Efficient, convenient, easy to navigate:

KSDMiner’s efficient and convenient interface ensures that even if you are a novice in cryptocurrency, you can easily navigate. You do not need to purchase additional equipment and have professional skills. Through KSDMiner, you can not only avoid the complexity of traditional hardware mining, but also easily enjoy the stable income brought by the world’s leading new energy mines.

Legality :

KSDMiner was legally established in the UK in 2016 and is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Services Authority. It provides cloud mining services using advanced technology and large industrial data centers. It provides every user with the opportunity to earn free Bitcoin through cloud mining services.

KSDMiner USD-pegged mining system ：

To facilitate fund management, KSDMiner’s contracts are denominated in USD. When you deposit funds, the system will convert your cryptocurrency into an equivalent amount of US dollars based on the real-time exchange rate and update your account balance in a timely manner. When you withdraw funds, the system will convert the US dollars back to the cryptocurrency of your choice at the current exchange rate and send it to your wallet address. The mining process is fully automatic, you do not need to manually select the cryptocurrency, and your earnings can be converted into any supported currency.

Therefore, your earnings will not be affected by external market fluctuations. No matter how the cryptocurrency price changes, you can get the corresponding cryptocurrency based on the real-time US dollar price.

Why are BTC holders shocked by KSDMiner’s performance?

BTC investors have always relied on price surges and staking to increase their wealth, but now, KSDMiner’s cloud mining has become the most profitable and safest way. Instead of waiting for BTC to appreciate, choose KSDMiner to get a stable daily dividend.

The following chart illustrates the potential income that can be achieved

New User Experience Contract： Investment: $100；Net profit: $100 + $8

VOLCMINERD1： Investment: $1,150；Net profit: $1,150 + $238.05

Antminer L9： Investment: $4,900；Net Profit: $4,900 + $1,991

MICROBT WhatsMiner M63S： Investment: $7,700；Net Profit: $7,700 + $3,311

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP： Investment: $10,800；Net Profit: $10,800 + $5,745

Avalon Air Cooled Mining Chassis-40ft-CE： Investment: $48,000; Net Profit: $48,000 + $82,320

For example, taking the Bitcoin mining machine S21 XP contract as an example, the investor initially invested $10,800 and received a daily return of 1.9% for 28 days ($205.2 per day). After 28 days, the total return was $5745.6 ($10,800 principal returned + $5745.6 profit). For a complete list of stable return contracts, please visit the official website.

Start registering and mining with KSDMiner

Using KSDMiner is very easy and only takes 1 minute. Just follow these steps:

Registration: Visit the KSDMiner website and register with one click

Download the App: Available on iOS and Android, one-click download for easy mobile access.

Choose a mining plan: Choose an investment plan that suits your financial goals.

Deposit Funds: Fund your mining contract using tokens like XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, or USDC.

Start Mining: Your AI-based automated mining system will start running automatically.

Monitor and Reinvest: Keep an eye on your gains and reinvest to multiply your returns.

In Summary

Smart investors are ready, don’t hesitate, take 1 minute to register a member account, start free mining, and win millions of bounties!

Click one button to visit KSDMiner official website： https://bitcoins-wallet.com

Click one click to download the KSDMiner official APP link：KSDMiner

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.