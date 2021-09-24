AscendEX is eager to announce the listing of the BTC Proxy token (PRXY) under the trading pair USDT/PRXY on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. UTC. To celebrate the listing, AscendEX and the PRXY team will launch a number of limited-time promotional events, taking place between 1:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 24, and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Oct. 1, 2021, offering users a chance to share pooled rewards up to 60,000 USDT!

BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20, utilizing a Proxy Protocol called the “Proxy Relay”. The protocol gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoins into custody and transfer that value into an ERC20 token without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. Independent of liquidity conditions, BTC Proxy allows for the transfer of value without price slippage, directly affecting prices on exchanges.

Improving on the design of wrapped token protocols, BTC Proxy utilizes a side-chain to “RELAY” the confirmations of Bitcoin transactions to the ETH smart contract. The Relay side-chain is significant because it allows for further transparency and the pairing of ETH and BTC transactions on the block for confirmation. This design reduces the cost of verifying BTC blocks on an ETH smart contract while speeding up minting and redemption functions to real-time settlement. No intermediaries are required to execute the transaction.

While most of the development of DApps and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is being built within the Ethereum ecosystem, Bitcoin continues to dominate the cryptocurrency market capitalization. The DeFi sector is burgeoning with fintech innovation with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), digital swaps, derivatives, and micro banking applications, all using smart contracts. BTC Proxy brings BTC liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem and DeFi applications.

Most ERC20 tokens trading in centralized exchanges today are done with a BTC pair rather than with ETH. In contrast, most decentralized exchanges offer only ETH/Token but not BTC/Token trades. BTC Proxy tokens bridge this technological gap and provide more BTC-based liquidity on decentralized exchanges and pools.

AscendEX’s listing of BTC Proxy highlights its commitment to supporting the growth of the DeFi ecosystem and DEX-related projects.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About BTC Proxy

