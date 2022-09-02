Primarily, “meme coin” was brought about as a result of an upsurge in the number of crypto projects that attempted to mimic Dogecoin. This usually follows a pattern of having a commonly used meme stand as the project’s logo.

Meme coins often serve as a way to store value for the time being, rather than as a way to build an ecosystem, but they also have a formidable community where the token owners influence the project’s course.

Since there are so many various kinds of cryptocurrencies, buyers have a wide range of projects to look at. On the other hand, Gaming coins, a more recent kind, have gained popularity.

Gaming coins are the outcome of two very large and currently booming industries combining: video games and the cryptocurrency market. This article contains information about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tamadoge (TAMA), and The Sandbox (SAND) and how they can provide potentially profitable returns for those who purchase them.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

There isn’t much historical TAMA pricing data to review since Tamadoge (TAMA) is currently in the presale phase. That doesn’t mean, however, that nothing noteworthy occurred all through the presale time.

One of the most recent cryptocurrencies to take the Dogecoin ecosystem by storm is the Tamadoge (TAMA), which is essentially meme coin 2.0. It is the first meme currency blockchain project with a P2E, an actual token utilization, a metaverse, and an NFT store.

Without a doubt, the Tamadoge (TAMA) project has shown signs that there is much to benefit the members of its community. Recently, Tamadoge (TAMA) offered a $100,000 cryptocurrency giveaway in the manner of an airdrop for all buyers who have managed to hold their tokens up until the time for the prize draw arises. The project is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies of 2022, especially seeing as it has already generated over $2 million in presale.

It is important to note that the presale will get 50% of the overall supply of TAMA (1 billion tokens). Crypto users and enthusiasts have several chances to load up on tokens as a result. This cryptocurrency’s presale has nonetheless collected more than $7 million in funding weeks ahead of plan. It is evident that there is a huge demand, thus it is wise to get involved before it’s too late.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Players are primarily allowed to develop, own, and tokenize their game experiences using the platform’s native token in the decentralized, community-driven metaverse gaming environment known as The Sandbox. The project’s major goal is to introduce blockchain technology to the gaming industry as a whole by luring both crypto and non-crypto gamers and providing a vast range of benefits that would be hard to resist.

The Sandbox (SAND), a multiplayer metaverse where users may develop, market, and take part in blockchain-based game experiences, is driven by the Ethereum token SAND. Game developers may construct unique 3D NFTs in The Sandbox (SAND) that can be applied across the ecosystem. SAND may be used to vote on the platform’s future as well as to purchase, sell, and trade NFTs and other in-game products.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

A meme coin called Big Eyes Coin has just recently been developed on the Ethereum network and is marketed as a cryptocurrency that pays great attention to environmental issues. When buyers acquire tokens knowing that a portion of the proceeds will support charitable causes and environmental conservation, it represents a new approach to investing in cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been compared to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, two of the most popular meme currencies on the market (SHIB). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is seen by the cryptocurrency community to have the capacity to compete with and even top these cryptocurrencies soon. This justification is strengthened by its most recent $1 million infusion, and additional money is anticipated to be contributed even before launches.

