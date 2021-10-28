AscendEX is excited to announce the Clearpool token (CPOOL) listing under the trading pair CPOOL/USDT on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Clearpool takes core concepts from traditional credit markets and applies the principles of decentralization to create a decentralized capital markets ecosystem. Clearpool introduces single borrower liquidity pools, allowing whitelisted borrowers to compete for uncollateralized liquidity directly from the DeFi Ecosystem. Liquidity providers on Clearpool are fairly rewarded for taking a risk and therefore earn additional rewards in the form of CPOOL tokens, enhancing overall liquidity pool APYs to achieve market-leading levels.

Comparable protocols such as TrueFi and Maple offer fixed loan sizes and interest, yet Clearpool is the first protocol to introduce continuous pools with dynamic interest rates driven purely by market forces. Additionally, Clearpool introduces single borrower pools, allowing liquidity providers to engage in more sophisticated risk management solutions.

CPOOL holders will vote on the whitelisting of new borrowers, a process that will qualify participants to earn additional CPOOL through an incentive-based reward scheme. Eventually, a complete decentralized governance system will be introduced, allowing CPOOL holders to propose, vote, and implement future changes and upgrades to the protocol. CPOOL staking will be a necessary action for borrowers, who must stake an amount of CPOOL to access the protocol feature where they can create a proposal to be whitelisted.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.

AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Clearpool

