AscendEX is announcing the listing of the CryptoArt token (CART) under the trading pair USDT/CART on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. UTC.

CryptoArt.Ai is the largest decentralized NFT marketplace in Asia, with product features including NFT creation, sale, auctions, collections, and transfers of NFTs. CryptoArt.Ai has strict standards for its platform artists. Artists submit their applications to the CryptoArt council, and only verified creators selected by the council can list their NFT artwork. In the future, CryptoArt.Ai will feature music, movies, photography, Defi NFTs, collaborations, a DAO, and other innovative modules within the platform.

CryptoArt.Ai relies on global artists and collectors to accelerate the growth of the NFT marketplace. Founded on the number of verified artists, auction closing rates, and total sales, CryptoArt.Ai has been ranked #1 in Asia since its launch in October 2020. CART is the ecosystem token of the CryptoArt.Ai platform. It represents both the platform currency and the authority token for the protocol.

Users can stake CART to obtain BCART. The locked BCART can unlock three levels of NFT artwork issued by the platform. This dynamic process is based on the weighted average of the market and token quantity. Users can utilize the rewarded NFT artwork to collect, transfer to others, or to exchange them for CART tokens.

Soon, there will be other ways of using CART. Users will be able to pay in CART to push NFT artwork to the trending page of the DAPP, giving their NFT better exposure. A part of the platform’s revenue is used to repurchase and burn CART, further reducing the total supply of CART to the level of scarce resources gradually. As the governance token of CryptoArt.Ai, CART allows active artists and collectors on CryptoArt.Ai to participate in the platform’s governance and future planning of the platform through community policymaking.

AscendEX’s listing of CART shows its commitment to listing high-quality NFT token projects and its support for the evolution of the NFT space.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About CryptoArt

CryptoArt.Ai is the largest decentralized NFT marketplace in Asia, its product features include NFT creation, sale, auctions, collections, and transfers of NFTs. CryptoArt.Ai relies on global artists and collectors to accelerate the growth of the NFT market. Base on current artists’ count, auction closing rate, and total sales, CryptoArt.Ai is ranked #1 in Asia since launched in Oct. 2020.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://cryptoart.ai/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoArt_Ai

Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoartai

Medium: https://cryptoart-ai.medium.com/