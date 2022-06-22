This week and 2022 in general have been a tough year for cryptocurrency as we see crypto prices going down, it makes sense that investors are pessimistic about a new crypto crash coming after May. We saw even the strong cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) get taken down, but we believe it’s about choosing to stand back up and continue or choosing to stay down, and some cryptocurrencies choose to stand back up as winning is their end goal. We think Parody Coin (PARO), Ethereum (ETC) and Cardano (ADA) may have this characteristic and should be considered for investment even as we experience crypto prices going down.

Parody Coin (PARO)

Parody coin (PARO) is a decentralised ecosystem powered by the Parody Coin Token (PARO) cryptocurrency. This token is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB) and seeks to give its holders, and the community at large an empowered platform, one that stays climbing the market even when we see crypto prices going down.

This token can be bought cheaply now as the presale is live through their website. With the Parody Coin Token (PARO) the user pays fees to transfer non-fungible tokens (NFT) across different wallet types and to mint. Transactions incorporating the selling of NFT parodies are also done by the native Parody Coin Token (PARO).

This token is also the medium of exchange within Decentralised Applications (dApps) launched within the network and specifically the “Paroverse”. A total of 72 billion Parody Coin Tokens (PARO) are to be pre-mined and Parody Coin Tokens (PARO) shall be launched on Pancake Swap (CAKE).

Parody Coin (PARO) provides its users with a larger cryptocurrency community access to the Parody Swap. The Parody Swap is technically a swap allowing you to convert or exchange cryptocurrency of your choosing in any network/blockchain with the best rates then. It is a multi-chain swap and is the main purpose of the token, possibly increasing Parody Coins (PARO) market value over time.

Also, the Parody Coin (PARO) network comes with an NFT marketplace, a space where Parody Coin (PARO) and other NFT platforms can meet and interact. The user can make a parody NFT out of blue-chip collections that the Parody Coin Token (PARO) holders can mint. Time is running out for an investment to be made on Parody Coin (PARO) as presale ends in approximately 30 days; so now would be a decent time to invest to secure a potential long-term gain.

Ethereum (ETC)

Anyone wondering how to invest in the bear market should come across Ethereum (ETC), the decentralised blockchain allowing a peer-to-peer network to securely carry out and verify application code (i.e. smart contracts).

With Ethereum (ETC) and Ether, its native token, transaction records can be easily and safely distributed across its network allowing the user total ownership and openness to the transaction data.

Ethereum (ETC) is not new to crypto prices going down and although at least 520 million dollars worth of Ethereum (ETC) holdings were liquidated within the last 3 days, traders are still optimistic about this cryptocurrency due to its robust foundation.

Cardano (ADA)

The last token we think could potentially handle the Bear Market 2022 along with this week’s crypto collapse is Cardano Token (ADA), the native token to the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Users of the Cardano (ADA) platform can contribute to the network by becoming stake pool operators. This allows you to earn Cardano Tokens (ADA) and have a say on the decentralisation of this network.

Having a Cardano (ADA) token in your Cardano wallet already gives you a stake in the platform, that stake is equal in proportion to the number of tokens you hold so the more you buy the better. Rewards can then be obtained by delegating your stake to the stake pool of your choice that another operator runs. You may also decide to operate your own.

You can purchase or sell Cardano Tokens (ADA) using Australian Dollars, also other cryptocurrencies are allowed through exchanges like Digital Surge and Coinspot. The price is now approximately 0.48 dollars which is affordable for many investors.

