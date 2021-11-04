Since the blockchain technology and crypto have become the power of next industrial revolution in recent years, Africa has been making concerted efforts to ensure inclusion in the conversation. As a multipurpose African bank with over 200,000 customers around the world, DafriBank brings the Digital Bank of Africa (DBA) project into existence, and aims for making it the Africa’s number 1 cryptocurrency. Taking a step forward, DBA is listed on trading platforms like LBank Exchange, to further expand its global influence and reach.

Introducing DafriBank

DafriBank is a multipurpose African bank that explores an easy and better way to save, make payments, manage customer’s money and business anytime, anywhere. The traditional banks are finding it difficult to cope with the demands of digitally-focused modern businesses, which has limited their growth. DafriBank solves this problem by providing exceptional digital banking services that are fast, secure, and cost-effective. Its goal is to democratize financial services, bring people out of the spiral of the traditional banking system and encourage people and businesses to join and prosper in the global economic scenario.

Over 200,000 customers across the globe use DafriBank for reasons such as no hidden fees, sophisticated security features, easy to pay bills, and no delays. DafriBank supports personal account as well as business account. The personal savings account is the account helping customers save towards financial security and peace-of-mind, and business account helps customers manage their day-to-day banking and unique business needs such as investing, making hitch-free 3rd party transactions, target savings, and fast-tracking international transactions.

Besides providing the existing services in an exceptional manner, DafriBank is providing avenues for the integration of newer technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain and Digital Currency, so that not only is it up-to-date but also is well prepared for the ever-changing future needs and requirements.

Aiming for Africa’s No.1 Crypto

Statistics from Google Trends have already revealed that African countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana have all consistently ranked in the top 20 countries worldwide in cryptocurrency-related searches, showing the huge potential of crypto in Africa. But the popularity of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech solutions in Africa while laudable leaves a lot to be desired. To drive more widespread adoption of the still-nascent tech that is blockchain and cryptocurrency, more innovative use cases need to be put forth to disrupt many more industries.

The solution that DafriBank came up with is DBA, a cryptocurrency setting to achieve elite status as Africa’s number one cryptocurrency due to its growing number of use cases that is tailor made for Africans. DBA was specifically created to act as an alternative currency used across DafriBank’s ecosystem to help its users harness modern tools such as blockchain and cryptocurrency to streamline banking processes. The token was later adopted as a governance token for the bank. In addition to having a say in the bank’s future decision, clients can collateralize DBA and earn interest.

Furthermore, the token is supported by DafriGroup’s daughter companies that cut across multiple industries including Banking and Finance, hospitality, real estate, and many more. These companies are all based on fully developed models and even without cryptocurrency are profit magnets in their own right. The DBA token is listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on November 5, 2021, investors who are interested in DBA investment can easily buy and sell DBA token on LBank Exchange.

Evolving with a firm belief

DafriBank has a firm belief and commitment to provide an empowering, enabling and accessible digital society, which leaves no one behind. In this ever-changing world, it is working to imbibe the culture of connectivity, digital skills and relative products which can help to close the digital divide. DafriBank also has a fundamental belief that there is a power in the connectivity and digital services to strengthen the capacity of economies. DafriBank believes that “It’s better to light up a candle than to curse darkness” and it enforces this belief by provide banking solutions which are truly: “Smart, Digital, and Borderless”.