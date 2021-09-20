Fast-rising blockchain platform DeSpace Protocol is set to hold its highly anticipated IDO from September 20 to September 21 2021. The DeFi and NFT hub revealed this information in its Medium channel and noted key details about the IDO event.

DeSpace Protocol IDO will be held across three IDO launchpad platforms: DuckDAO.io, A2DAO.io and Poolz.finance. Interested participants will have to register for whitelisting, and applicants will be selected via a whitelist lottery.

Successful applicants will be able to purchase DeSpace Protocol native token DES at the best available price. DeSpace Protocol has allocated a total of 781,251 DES tokens for the IDO at a price of $0.32 per token. Additionally, 50% of the token allocation will be unlocked after the IDO event, while the remaining 50% will be unlocked after one month.

The Next Generation Hub for DeFi and NFTs

DeSpace Protocol is an innovative platform that provides users with advanced DeFi and NFT functionalities. It combines a suite of DeFi and NFT services aggregated from the crypto space within a single web interface.

Users can easily connect and transact on multiple DeFi and NFT protocols by using the intuitive and user-friendly interface on DeSpace Protocol. All these are made possible using DeChain, a Layer-2 blockchain solution that connects different chains and allows easy transactions across multiple bridges.

DeChain combines Delegated Proof of Stake and Decentralized Proof of Transaction (DPoTS) consensus methods to provide security, speed and high throughput. This allows DeSpace Protocol to be highly scalable while maintaining low transaction fees within its ecosystem.

Key Features

DeSpace Protocol has developed a few features that allow users to engage in DeFi and NFTs easily. The key features include the NFT and DeFi aggregators, NFTPad, DeSwap and DeLend

DeSpace integrates NFT and DeFi aggregators that enable users to trade NFTs from major marketplaces and access diverse DeFi services from a single interface. The cross-chain interoperability makes it easy for users to explore and select the best protocols to place their capital or investments. In addition, there are no extra fees for using DeSpace aggregators, and the inbuilt reward system means that users earn every time they use the platform.

DeSwap is the native decentralized exchange on DeSpace and allows users to swap tokens quickly.

The DEX has some of the lowest fees in the DeFi space and offers fast trades with low slippages. Liquidity providers can deposit LP tokens, receive competitive returns on their capitals, and take part in yield farming activities.

DeLend is a powerful decentralized lending platform that allows anyone to stake DES or other supported collateral in exchange for rewards in stablecoins. DeLend also has dynamic interest rates that encourage lending when demand is high and borrowing when demand is low.

NFTPad is the dedicated NFT platform where anyone can mint, mine and win DeSpace NFTs in a gamified system. NFT craters can trade on DeSpace’s NFT auction marketplace and earn different rewards. Users can also unlock extra rewards by staking DeSpace NFTs or combine them to unlock rare and valuable NFT items.

Users are incentivized with DES tokens for performing transactions on DeSpace Protocol. DES token also unlocks several utilities and serves as the governance token where hodlers can vote on certain proposals that affect the operations of DeSpace Protocol

Future developments on DeSpace Protocol

DeSpace has revealed that once the IDO is completed, it will launch the first version of its dApp. This is expected to occur within Q4 2021 and will enable users to explore the full suite of its DeFi and NFT products.

The DeSpace team is led by CEO Francis Ifegwu and consists of top stakeholders in the blockchain industry. Other key members include Micky I, Evgeniy Tretyakov and Isak Saryieu. The IDO launch promises to be a significant milestone for the project and kickstart a new era for the DeSpace ecosystem.

DeSpace website: https://despace.io/

Medium Page: https://despaceprotocol.medium.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeSpaceDefi