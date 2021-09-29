On Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. UTC AscendEX will list the Divergence token (DIVER) under the trading pair USDT/DIVER. To celebrate the listing, AscendEX and the Divergence team are pairing up to launch a number of limited-time promotional events between 1:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 24 and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Oct. 1, 2021. These events will offer users the chance to share 90,000 USDT worth of pooled rewards.

Divergence is a decentralized platform built for hedging and trading DeFi-native asset volatility with an AMM-based marketplace, trading synthetic binary options. Currently, there’s a lack of practical, easy-to-use solutions for trading and hedging volatility of assets that exist on the different layers of DeFi applications with exposure to multiple sources of risk.

Volatility derivatives and options products are a significant sector in traditional finance, yet they are still in their early stages when it comes to crypto markets. Derivative products have a high technical entry barrier for retail users, especially for products like options. Divergence has started by offering binary options which have relatively easy-to-understand mechanisms and a binary payoff.

A key feature of the Divergence user experience is the simplicity of option composability. Option markets on Divergence platform can be created at strike prices and expiration cycles of choice, using any fungible token, including DeFi assets issued by other protocols. The platform features a one-step seeding and minting process, meaning that users don’t need to mint a derivative token prior to allocating funds to a seed pool, minimizing fees for traders.

Divergence has also focused on Capital Efficiency. Only one collateral unit is required to write a binary call or put for a pool with no need for over-collateralization. Once a pool is created, the same collateral is used when it is time to buy or sell options. The smart contract reserves max claims for collateral, providing LPs the flexibility of withdrawing capital before expiry.

When it comes to managing price risk, existing decentralized futures and perpetual products offer linear risk exposures for a limited number of major assets. Options, as a less-developed product, can provide a non-linear risk-reward structure. This allows options traders to build leveraged positions in assets at a lower cost than making a traditional transaction.

​​The DIVER token is a transferable representation of the governance and utility functions specified in the Divergence platform. DIVER allows holders to propose and vote in on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and parameters of the Divergence platform. Divergence Staking contracts are used to provide higher yield to long-term holders of DIVER tokens. Divergence will periodically share various types of token rewards amongst the stakers and governance token holders.

AscendEX’s listing of Divergence exhibits their strong support for DeFi projects designed to accommodate new retail users and professional traders alike. Divergence’s commitment to a simplified user experience for a very technical product offering is exactly the type of project that AscendEX aims to partner with to open up new retail markets in the crypto space.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Divergence

