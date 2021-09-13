TALLIN, ESTONIA -10th September 2021-

One of the most important events in the world of cryptocurrencies is scheduled for this fall! Here comes the listing of DBX tokens, entering the international crypto arena this September.

The long-awaited listing of DBX will happen on 7 major cryptocurrency exchanges of the Earth. However, you can already buy, sell, and exchange tokens. Several people have already managed to purchase them during the presale.

Here is a complete list of cryptocurrency exchanges where you can find the cryptocurrency:

DBX DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

BitMart (from September 10, 2021), which is included in the 20 largest and most influential cryptocurrency exchanges;

Lbank (from September 15, 2021) – famous Chinese exchange ;

WhiteBit (from September 20, 2021)– licensed Estonian exchange ;

Latoken (from September 25, 2021)– platform included in the top 20 exchanges by the turnover since 2019;

Probit (from September 30, 2021) – European exchange, winner of major awards.

Information to help you learn more about DBX

It is one of the newest digital eco-systems in the peer-to-peer decentralized financial network. Due to the presence of anonymous instant transactions, this cryptocurrency does not have a central authority or server, which usually acts as an intermediary. Users will be able to carry out everything on their own.

DBX advantages

User confidence in this cryptocurrency is ensured thanks to a completely decentralized system, which is built based on maintaining records in a distributed blockchain. This prevents coin counterfeiting or double-spending. On top of everything else, the investor can conduct anonymous transactions.

Let’s talk about the advantages that DBX has:

Return on investment. You can expand your investment portfolio. This is possible thanks to the monthly Masternode savings. Project growth. The ecosystem is constantly expanding. The more projects you create, the safer your investment will be. Asset growth possibilities. You can expand your asset portfolio with our digital ecosystem. Risk diversification. DBX provides risk diversification for all users in the world. It is easy to quit DBX, and this will not affect the fiat currencies in any way. Convenient management. Manage your assets with an e-wallet.

Please note that DBX tokens lanch on 7 international exchanges from September 1 to October 5. Bitforex will be an online service for IEO.

Media Contact:

Company- DBX

Telegram- DBX

Email- cryptonetwork@dbx.so

PR Contact

Name- Sourav Ghosal

Website- News Coverage Agency

Email- touch@newscoverage.agency

Telegram- Sourav Ghosal