The recent launch of the TipTop app has attracted thousands of FitnessFi enthusiasts and sent reverberations across the Move-to-Earn industry. Within an already overcrowded market for fitness apps, TipTop stands out for rewarding fairness of play and its top-class NFTs.

Exercising or running errands has long been overlooked as an underrated source of passive income. TipTop gamifies fitness and rewards movement. With a unique system for NFT sneakers, players can immerse themselves in the digital world of movement and reap high rewards. Every player has an equal opportunity to achieve the highest possible rewards, regardless of how much they contribute.

There has never been a better time to put on a pair of virtual sneakers and get in tip-top shape!

You can download the TipTop app from Google Play Store.

Unique Digital Collectibles

TipTop enables players to choose from a wide variety of slick NFT sneakers and socks to maximize earnings, via a multi level system. Each pair comes with a unique design and is tradeable over the in-app and external marketplaces like OpenSea.

Embrace Active Lifestyle

TipTop allows you to explore the physical world in a new dynamic way, while an active lifestyle can help you form healthy habits and improve your physical and mental health. With the growth of the platform, a metaverse exploration will be added as well as the real-life experience.

Earn Through Movement

TipTop transforms all physical activity into a financially rewarding journey. Achieving your fitness and financial goals at the same time – has never been easier.

Limit your Carbon Footprint

TipTop gets us closer to the goal of carbon neutrality in Web 3.0. By choosing movement over transport, we can all reduce our environmental footprint. TipTop is also an industry leader in green initiatives and partnerships with environmentally-conscious companies.

Project Sustainability

Although TipTop is launching during an especially harsh crypto winter, it is one of the rare gems. The latest downturn has given TipTop developers time to focus on shaping a product that provides real value to the community. On the technological level, TipTop is built on the cost-effective and efficient Binance chain in line with industry standards and best practices.

Unlike other projects that regularly succumb to price corrections, TipTop prioritizes financial stability above all else, introducing an element of circularity to its self-sustaining ecosystem. TipTop has an ambitious roadmap ahead that anticipates leveraging data analytics to tailor user experiences and improve upon functionalities offered within the sphere of FitnessFi apps.

