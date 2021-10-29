The advent of blockchain technology forever altered the course of history. The use of decentralized technology is having a positive impact on several industries. The rise of cryptocurrency in the financial sector over the last decade was one of the most prominent blockchain applications. It essentially transformed the financial sector by replacing third parties and intermediaries with smart contracts. As a result, cryptocurrencies have grown to become one of the world’s most traded assets. We have several exchanges where you can trade, swap, and exchange cryptocurrencies for other digital currencies. There are, however, some untapped sectors in the cryptocurrency exchange industry that require innovation. This is why FMCPAY, an “innovative” cryptocurrency exchange platform, aims to increase everyone’s trust and security in cryptocurrency brokerage.

The FMCPAY Cryptocurrency Platform

FMCPAY is a global cryptocurrency platform with a US license. The platform has one of the lowest transaction costs in the industry today, at 0.04 percent. In addition, when compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges, FMCPay’s transaction speed is among the fastest.

FMCPAY offers users safe and secure digital asset trading by assisting them in reducing transaction risk. The FMCPay exchange aims to provide its users with smart financial solutions by combining blockchain and artificial intelligence. The platform has also been able to optimize customer relationships. When you trade on the platform, you essentially “pay buddies, not addresses.”

The FMCPAY cryptocurrency platforms provide their users with unique liquidity provisions; each market pair has enough liquidity to meet all orders placed. Users can trade over 40 different cryptocurrencies that are available on the exchange. Overall, FMCPAY assists customers in asset management, monitoring the Margin, Spot, Wallet, and Affiliate trading.

Aside from being a cryptocurrency exchange, FMCPAY provides users with a unique feature by providing access to stock brokerage. This offering is unique because the trading pairs of the listed stocks are paired with the USDT stablecoin.

FMC Token

At the core of the cryptocurrency exchange is the FMC Token. The token was built on the fast and scalable Tron Network. The total supply of FMC tokens is 128.3 billion; the token is used to facilitate and handle all activities on the cryptocurrency exchange.

Benefits Of Using FMCPAY

Some of the benefits users tend to enjoy for trading on the FMCPay platform are:

Excellent user experience across different OS including Windows and IOS

Solid support from the FMCPAY Vibrant community

Access to FMCPAY support team 24/7

Safety and security of digital assets on the platform

Despite these advantages, the FMCPAY exchange is still working to create a more sustainable and progressive environment in which its users can thrive. FMCPay has also organized a token reward event for its thriving community. All qualified users will receive over 500,000,000 FMC tokens. Every member of the FMC community can earn up to 5,000 FMC for completing simple tasks such as joining the platform’s official telegram and Facebook channels.

Closing Thoughts

FMCPAY has established itself as a reliable cryptocurrency exchange by offering “user-centric” features and services. By improving user experience and securing its platform, the platform appears to be working hard to change how money moves around the world. If they stick to their vision, the platform will most likely become a leading global cryptocurrency exchange.

Telegram: https://t.me/FMCPAYGlobalChat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fmcpay

Hahalolo: https://www.hahalolo.com/p/605446d4424eb16e277372d6

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmcpay/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fmcpay