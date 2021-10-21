Blockchain that provides an environment of security, transparency and traceability is an innovative technology that applies in various kinds of life activities. For Africa, it is an opportunity for evolving and making changes. The SimbCity – SimbCoin Swap project, a solution for real estate and finance, is making an impact on African market with the power of blockchain technology.

The project could be viewed as two parts that complement each other, for the real estate part, there is SimbCity project that focuses on booming African tourism industry. In Africa, currently more than 63 million visitors are being received every year, and this number is expected to grow even larger by the year of 2027, which will be astounding 110 million. SimbCity project concentrates on real estate located on popular touristic area of Africa like Kribi, to ensure that it chooses the best locations with minimal expenses and supply reliability for each division.

As for the finance part, there is a token called SimbCoin Swap (SMBSWAP), which is based on the ERC20 system from Ethereum. It offers a new and unique approach to invest in the crypto field, generates rewards from tangible luxurious markets such as real estate, and is integrated by eco-sustainable energy and extraordinary form of BTC crypto-mining.

The total supply of SMBSWAP token is 150 million (i.e. 150,000,000 SMB SWAP), 60% of it was for private sale, and 40% has been provided for public sale, investors can buy SMBSWAP on LBank Exchange right now, and there is also a special staking event provided, investors can enjoy 20% APY without locking on LBank Exchange, gaining interest which will be settled daily by just holding the SMBSWAP tokens.

Backed by GIT

Global Investment Trading (GIT) was founded in May 2017 following the success story of its promoter, the crypto-millionaire Emile Parfait SIMB. It is a business development center and a private crypto investment fund as well.

in 2018, the company embarked on new projects such as e-commerce, trading platform and numerous investments in the livestock sector, agriculture, catering and real estate. In 2019, with success and continuous growth, GIT launched a project named Liyeplimal Africa Tour that ensured its presence in 24 African countries and three e-commerce sites in Madagascar (Limarket Mada), Dubai (Liportal) and Cameroon (Limarket).

Today, GIT is made up of more than 8,000 crypto-investors, members in more than 55 countries across the world, 7 representation head offices, an association charity (Odette Liyeplimal Association), 3 e-commerce sites (Limarket Cameroon, Limarket Mada, Liportal), a trading platform (SIMTREX), a recruitment platform (Workoo), a restaurant (Liyeplimal restaurant), a currency of exchange (Liyeplimal money), an agropastoral farm, a driving school center and a crypto ecosystem (SimbCoin Swap).

Beginning of the adventure

GIT has already proven its portfolio with all the successful projects and products it is holding and managing. But this is still just the beginning of the adventure, the collaboration with Cameroon State vision made it possible to launch SimbCity project in the seaside town Kribi, and with the innovative blockchain technology, SimbCoin Swap was launched for proceeding the fundraising of SimbCity.

In addition, by being listed on trading platforms including LBank Exchange, SMBSWAP token now can be reached by users from all around the world, which helps the project draw more attention and further expand its global market. SimbCoin Swap is on its way to make even bigger impact on Africa, and eventually achieve its goal of reaching a secure, prosperous and sustainable future.

