On 6th November 2021, someone by the name Wen @anastas58445348 on Twitter in the HunnyPlay community announced his big wins of $499.404 on the HunnyPlay official Telegram group with just a $10 bet! He played a game called “Mega Ball” which obviously won him Mega Win with great fortune!

He mentioned that it’s a life-changing moment for him. He was checking his portfolio every 5 minutes and couldn’t believe it on HunnyPlay’s Tweet. He said that he will donate $100,000 from the winning income to charity, SPA in France.

Mega Ball is a unique, entertaining, and fast-paced game show, featuring one or two Mega Ball bonus rounds in which you have the chance to win even more with added multipliers! It’s all about getting as many lines per card as possible —the more lines you get, the more you win! When the last ball is drawn, a Mega Ball multiplier between 5x-100x is generated to build a sense of excitement and anticipation. If the Mega Ball completes a line, players’ winnings are multiplied accordingly, with a chance of winning up to 1,000,000x!

Most users are surprised by how much they spend to win even a small payout. Most of the community wins $20 – $300 per day just by playing slots on HunnyPlay. What impressed us the most with this platform, HunnyPlay, is that you are able to play with cryptocurrencies such as HUNNY, BNB, CAKE, USDT, BUSD, BABY, VAI, XVS, and so on.

Collectible NFTs with VIP Club Member’s Perks

✨ Increase VIP cashback

✨ Increase Referral rewards

✨Chances to get exclusive collab NFT airdrop

✨Priority access to Launchpad and many more

Get it now on Hunny NFT Marketplace!

Cashback Bonus on all Losses

What’s even better? HunnyPlay gives cashback for all the casino games regardless of how much you play! Their Cashback Program is a feature to let all users get back part of their coins from lost games. All you need to do is to deposit your coins into HunnyPlay and start playing. If you lose a game, you will be able to recover part of that loss in the Cashback Program. All you need to do is to deposit your coins into HunnyPlay and start playing. If you lose a game, you will be able to recover part of that loss in their cashback program. The cashback payout will be twice a week.

Unique Referral Bonus on All Winnings

And the best part about HunnyPlay is their first-of-its-kind referral program in the entire crypto gaming scene! You are able to share the referral commissions with your friends. You can select if you want the full commission or share it with your referrals e.g. Commission at 1.5%. I can choose to have 1% and share 0.5% with my referral.

With this, you’re able to create your own campaigns with a unique referral link for your own various sources of marketing channels. They provide promotional materials for you, making it easy for you to share them on your preferred social media platforms. So start inviting your friends to play and when they win, you earn as well!

Ride straight into HunnyPlay to play for real and win some crypto.