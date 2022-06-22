There is a wide array of cryptocurrencies in the coin market, and choosing one with the most potential is hard. However, there are some with an additional advantage as these are the ones that are the underdogs of the crypto market. These cryptocurrencies are the ones that don’t come to the surface. The ones that are the future of the market.

These include Mushe (XMU), an upcoming cryptocurrency that will change the scape of the market. Others in the line include Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH). Each with its own quirk and feature; read on to find out what those are.

Mushe (XMU)

One of the main things to consider before you go on investing in any crypto token is the utility that it offers. In addition, cryptocurrencies like Mushe (XMU) are often focused on tackling certain challenges within the crypto-verse.

Blockchain developers have identified numerous deficiencies within the modern crypto market. As a result, they have come up with the Mushe ecosystem. This ecosystem is known commonly as MusheVerse and comprises Mushe Chat, Mushe Wallet, Mushe NFT marketplaces, and MetaVerse banking.

This token plays an imperative role in the running of the crypto ecosystem. It further intends to push for global-scale crypto adoption by ensuring everyone has access to digital assets. The tokens are useful in providing liquidity for further transactions in the MusheVerse. It is also applied in rewarding users and serves as a governance token allowing holders to vote on imperative issues.

Filecoin (FIL)

A blockchain-based marketplace built by the venture-backed Protocol Labs, Filecoin (FIL) is wreaking havoc in the crypto market. With the innovations this cryptocurrency offers, it is hard to resist the charm of digital assets. For instance, it allows users to monetise unused storage by hosting files for free. Moreover, the sound end-to-end encryption ensures users that the files that are being shared are wholly protected.

Moreover, the platform ensures a high level of competition by asking and bidding prices being visible to everyone. Finally, the great sense of security is backed by the promise of the cryptocurrency, i.e., proof-of-replication to verify the storage of every file that is transferred to the platform.

Filecoin (FIL) achieves staggering economies of scale by allowing anyone worldwide to participate as a storage provider. It also allows storage to serve as a commodity or utility by decoupling hard-drive space from more services. The novel level of openness that this blockchain provides is bound to change the concept of online marketplaces as we know it.

Ethereum (ETH)

One of the core functions of Defi leader, Ethereum (ETH), is the allowance for creating new applications. Anybody with an idea can build on the blockchain. Through it, many people have managed to create payment systems. In the past months, this cryptocurrency’s growth has exponentially increased as the NFTs became more popular and users’ utilisation rate reached a new pinnacle.

One of the primary reasons why people enjoy using this platform is that it allows for private and decentralised payments to happen. The newest development, Ethereum 2.0, will enhance performance by supporting thousands of apps in the future, along with other scalable applications for a wide array of users. In addition, Ethereum 2.0 will also increase the efficiency of its resource usage comprehensively.

The new system will manage this by breaking data verification tasks amongst sets of nodes. Each node will be responsible for verifying the data received. This would allow the whole blockchain to use parallel processing, which will increase the overall capacity several times.

The Bottom Line

There is a multitude of cryptocurrencies that are changing the coin market. Mushe (XMU) is one of the most advanced and evolving cryptocurrencies. The market is ever-changing, and these cryptocurrencies are changing how users view digital assets.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.