Press Release: Torum is set to launch a pioneering social metaverse and socially integrated Avatar NFTs through a unique SocialFi platform.

29th September 2021, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — Torum SocialFi platform has announced that it will be launching a ‘Social Metaverse’ and the world’s first-ever social-integrated Avatar NFT, following a strategic investment from Huobi Ventures back in August 2021.

Torum SocialFi Platform

The conceptualization and creation of metaverses has been on the rise since the explosion of the NFT market, and Torum is leading the social side of this emerging industry with its Huobi-backed SocialFi platform and ecosystem.

The Malaysian-based SocialFi platform has decided to take the lead and build a Social Metaverse within the crypto and blockchain industry. This evolution will kick off from the launch of the world’s first-ever social-integrated Avatar NFT.

Meet your Metaverse Identity

Powered by Binance Smart Chain, Torum is releasing 21 sets of Genesis Avatar NFTs that are designed with custom themes and popular cultural references. Each avatar represents a one-and-only identity in the Torum metaverse, joined by over 115,000 other users. The BEP-1155 Avatar NFT is created by combining 6 different types of Avatar pieces of different rarity, which are only obtained through the Torum Genesis Blind Box NFT.

There are more than 85 million Avatar variations to be explored, allowing the community to express their full inner creativity. As the Avatar NFT is integrated directly into Torum, the owner can use the Avatar as a socialized metaverse profile, bringing the combination of “Social + NFT” concepts into life.

Genesis Blind Box NFT

Each blind box contains one unit of Avatar NFT piece that is used to assemble a full Avatar NFT set and can only be purchased using the native token of Torum, XTM. To ensure equal opportunities for everyone, the chance of each NFT drop is completely fair and transparent as the total supply is pre-determined through smart contracts, and traceable via blockchain.

Every XTM spent in the blind box purchase will be burned from the total token supply forever. As the circulating supply of XTM is reduced, it creates a win-win situation for every party in a wholesome metaverse economy.

Gateway to Crypto Social Metaverse

As the metaverse concept is still in its infancy stage, there is a massive untapped potential for a socialized metaverse. The Avatar integration is a perfect scenario of how Torum can unleash the possibility of owning a Metaverse identity on social media platforms.

The Avatar NFTs and NFT pieces unlocked from the blind box can also be listed and traded on Torum NFT Marketplace upon availability. The swift and flexible approach of the multi-chain SocialFi project has also led to the integration of DeFi and crypto marketing tools like Torum Finance and Torum Lounge respectively.

With over 115,000 registered users and Huobi Ventures behind its back, Torum is always ready to adapt and integrate any blockchain trend that emerges in the crypto industry, including Metaverse.

