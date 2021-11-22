LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, announced that it will list HZM Coin on November 25, 2021.

The world’s first Arabic cryptocurrency is taking the global digital asset market by storm, posting record price appreciation since its July launch @ $0.0006.

Hazam – Arabic for ‘firmness’ – has attracted the world’s leading asset managers, private equity players and retail investors who are propelling stratospheric returns of the globe’s first ethnically- focused coin.

Compared to its competitive set, Hazam (ticker symbol ‘HZM’) has eclipsed Bitcoin, Ethereum and over-hyped meme coins to return attractive gains to investors since its debut four months ago.

HZM, is backed by a crypto ‘Souq’ (or market) which allows people to buy, sell and rent using crypto currencies. Alongside this unique marketplace, HZM is rolling out a slew of multi-generational mobile games.

Originally releasing 100 billion HZM Coins, the founders chose to burn 95%, leaving five billion coins only, out of which majority has been sold already.

Symbolised by the iconic camel, HZM represents a legendary journey, the ability to recoup energy and persevere in the face of life’s various challenges.

To be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on November 25, 2021, HZM Coin is ready to further expand its global reach and achieve its vision, investors who are interested in HZM Coin investment can easily buy and sell HZM on LBank Exchange. The listing of HZM Coin on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About HZM Coin

HZM Coin is a decentralized utility token built on Ethereum (ERC-20) blockchain. The coin is designed to be as accessible and user-friendly as possible so that users worldwide can make safe and convenient transactions daily. Like other cryptocurrencies before it, HZM Coin aims to eliminate the issues associated with traditional currencies. Thanks to the decentralized nature of blockchain technology, the HZM coin effectively erases borders between cryptocurrency traders.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 countries around the world.