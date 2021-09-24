Singapore-based ASIC miner manufacturer, iPollo Miner, recently announced the launch of a series of limited edition NFT themed mining rigs. The company also supports NFT owners to customize miners with their orders.

This limited-edition launch features Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Meebits top NFT project on its iPollo G1 mini-series, the company has plans to feature other NFT projects on its soon released B and V series of Bitcoin and Ethereum mining rigs.

iPollo announced this run of the limited edition of G1 mini will be sent to its customers on random distribution. Customers can expect more units featuring top NFT projects later with even more creative ideas.

As an industry-leading supercomputer equipment designer and ASIC miner specialist, iPollo makes a strong commitment towards the Metaverse ecosystem by providing computing and decentralized storage solutions. This limited NFT product series only marks the beginning of the rapidly growing NFT market. iPollo will continue to provide top hardware solutions supporting more NFT related projects in the future.