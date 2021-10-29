GameFi is one of the most exciting new crypto trends right now, combining decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) with blockchain-based online gaming. Many GameFi projects have emerged as a result of the hot market, the majority of which struggle to achieve a balance of playability and high revenue, and when player growth slows, the price of game tokens will remain low, resulting in player loss. Furthermore, chain games with high playability lack a good economic model, preventing players from earning money, whereas KaraStar creates a truly long-lasting Play-to-Earn ecosystem.

KaraStar, as a blockchain game, has a highly credible smart contract system, all transactions are open and transparent, anyone can access game data and pet data on the blockchain, and player’s assets are entirely in their hands. In traditional games, playing the game is simply playing the game and has no monetary value, whereas KaraStar can generate actual revenue for players.

KaraStar is a Binance Smart Chain-based card game with two modes: PVE and PVP. In PVE mode, players must explore the dungeon and defeat wild monsters with pets to unlock new levels. Different levels are rewarded differently, and the higher the level and the more difficult the level, the more rewards you receive. While exploring the dungeon, you may come across Treasure Boxes that contain random rewards such as UMY tokens, experience points, decorative props, and so on. Rich elements improve gaming experience.

The PVP mode battle system is a turn-based card game in which the player’s goal is to destroy all enemies in front of his pet’s team. Each turn, the player must strategically play his skill cards to improve his chances of winning within the rules. The winning team will receive a set number of UMY tokens. Different pet combinations will result in exciting and imaginative fighting strategies, making battles more interesting and competitive. We have launched tournaments to encourage users to participate in PVP. After the season, all participants will be rewarded according to their ranks.

Players can choose to breed or evolve their pets. Pets can be bred to produce new offspring, but each pet has a maximum number of times they can be bred in order to avoid overstretching the pet population. They will no longer be able to breed once this number is reached. The genes of their parents will be passed down to their offspring. In order to raise the arena level, players can evolve their pets. Pet evolution allows pets to obtain the divinity gene. When the genes of powerful skill cards evolve into divine genes, players will crush opponents in the game and have the ultimate competitive experience. For NFT fans, it’s very collectible due to the gene of good-looking appearance, glowing or transformable appearance, and so on.

The Singapore-based project team includes former Zynga, ROBLOX, and other top game development engineers, as well as leading blockchain experts with 10 years working experience and Wall Street mathematical actuaries. The team wants to protect the ecology, thus we built the unique pet evolution system to limit the supply of UMY tokens. At the same time, we hope that players will take part in the arena season and earn higher rewards by improving their arena rank. In addition, we designed pledge mining, which allows players to participate in KARA mining by pledging NFT in the game, whereas mining requires them to burn their UMY tokens. This, we believe, has a positive impact on the game ecosystem’s stability.

The future KaraStar will be a truly grand metaverse, presented in 3D. The planets in the universe will be sold to and autonomously owned by the players, each planet holder will produce a portion of KARA tokens on a regular basis, and players will be able to build planets using the development tools we provide. These planets will be linked by interstellar routes to form a metaverse that truly belongs to all. Get your spaceship ticket now and join the KaraStar universe!

KaraStar’s beta starts on November 5th. Users get points by completing tasks on the official website during beta. The earned points can be redeemed for 500,000 USDT in tokens and NFT Treasure Boxes at the end of the beta, with 100% win rate! For further information, please visit https://www.KaraStar.com/