AscendEX is excited to announce the Kin token (KIN) listing under the trading pair KIN/USDT on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the listing, AscendEX and the Kin team will launch several limited-time promotional events, taking place between 1:00 p.m. UTC on Oct. 19 and 12:00 a.m. UTC on Oct. 26, 2021. By depositing KIN to their AscendEX account, users will be provided a chance to share 50,000 USDT worth of KIN pooled rewards.

The Kin protocol is built to scale for mass usage and supports an ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers carry out millions of micro-transactions. Kin is one of the easiest and fastest pathways for developers to build innovative, cryptocurrency-based user experiences that result in greater engagement and shared economic benefits.

App developers, of any kind, located in any market, can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their native platform and therefore become active participants in the Kin ecosystem. Through the Kin Rewards Engine, developers are not only able to create unique user experiences, but also earn rewards for when users spend KIN within their applications, ultimately addressing a major dilemma facing the Web3 world: developer monetization. This process of developer incentivization and shared value across the ecosystem gives app developers, content creators, and users a new way to earn real value from their contributions to the shared digital space — the better application experience a developer creates, the more usage the app will see, the happier the users will be, and in turn, developers will see increasing financial gains.

KIN, recently having migrated to the Solana blockchain, is utilized as a consumer token for day-to-day platform interactions on Kin, such as chat functionality, social media engagement, payments, gaming, and the distribution of user rewards. With more than 2 million users earning and spending KIN every month, the Kin blockchain has seen immense growth in its three years of active participation, as now the platform has been incorporated into more than 20 third-party applications. During the month of August 2021, the Kin ecosystem completed an impressive 28M total transactions, averaging at about 933K on-chain Solana transactions per day.

At its core, Kin is seeking to create a fair, digital world built by a diverse group of developers and users looking to better the decentralized economy. To learn more about the Kin ecosystem, and KIN’s functionalities, visit kin.org.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.

AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

