INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 24, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Dexioprotocol (DEXI) token on November 27, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DEXI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 23:00 (UTC+8) on November 27, 2021.

Crypto investment has gone viral in recent years, but compared with the global population, crypto investors are still a small community. Dexioprotocol is a project that aims to engage vastly more people in activities that encourage them to learn about cryptocurrencies. Its DEXI token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on November 27, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Dexioprotocol

Dexioprotocol’s vision is a world in which blockchain technology is mainstream and infinitely more people are connected by it. The team will advance this ambition by becoming the industry standard in Augmented Reality (AR) app development, revolutionizing blockchain-based gaming, launching the most user-friendly NFT platform on the planet, and developing its very own blockchain network and exchange. Complete with an ultra-secure, incredibly sophisticated digital wallet and a state-of-the-art AR application, it will lead the way and explore this exciting new frontier.

There are multiple projects developed or planned for Dexioprotocol:

DEXI Wallet – The team has developed its very own state-of-the-art, ultra-secure digital wallet for both iOS and Android. DEXI Wallet users can store and swap their digital assets and get up-to-date market information customized to their particular goals.

Dexi Hunter App – An application that gives users access to a worldwide AR universe, which the team affectionately calls the Dexiverse. Within the Dexiverse there are AR bounties placed around the globe in the form of tokens, NFTs, and game coins. Collecting these bounties is incredibly rewarding.

Gaming – Dexioprotocol is introducing several new gaming applications to build a modern, blockchain-based gaming ecosystem. It aims to connect the infinite possibilities of blockchain technology and smart contracts with the interactive and engaging mediums of role-playing and augmented reality gaming. Games like Legends of the Dexiverse, DEXI Hero are already in development.

DEXI NFTs and Marketplace – The team is developing a digital marketplace for its Dexi NFTs to be traded on and a basis for an entire independent economic ecosystem. Enthusiasts will be able to collect NFTs through direct purchase and in-game rewards.

SmartDexio Network – The team is in the process of building an entirely new network based on the proof-of-stake concept and will use a worldwide network of validators to process its transactions in the most cost-effective and energy-efficient way.

Tokenomics of DEXI

An initial burn of 25% of the total 500.00B available token supply was initiated at launch (a total of 125B), a 10.0B burn was completed in October, and another 77.5B tokens were essentially burned by the tokenomics or locked in irretrievable wallets forever. A significant portion of that fully liquidated available supply is locked in 30-day intervals in the DxSale wallet created at launch and the liquidity pool wallet at Pancake Swap.

The current tokenomics are 5% of every transaction which is rewarded to the holders. The burn function has been turned off for the time being which means that the code is not renounced and so can be adapted over time to meet new developing needs.

DEXI is not a mint-able token and the long-term goal is to turn the burn function back on to increase the value of the token over time. The team will adapt to the market and make changes as new opportunities develop. The DEXI token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on November 27, 2021, investors who are interested in Dexioprotocol investment can easily buy and sell DEXI token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of Dexioprotocol on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about DEXI Token:

Official Website: https://dexioprotocol.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dexioprotocol

Telegram: https://t.me/dexiochat

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 countries around the world.

Visit us on social media:

l Facebook

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info