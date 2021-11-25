INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 23, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEVADA (NVD) token on November 26, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NVD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 26, 2021.

Crypto has been utilized in various ways since its birth, and gaming certainly is one of the most popular aspects of it. As a pioneering BSC token, NEVADA (NVD) lets people stake their tokens while playing in some of the hottest casino games. NVD token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 26, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NEVADA

NEVADA is a fast-growing BSC token with a secure and trustworthy gaming platform environment. It provides more than 1,000 games that can be played by everyone. Its token has a transaction fee of 9%, one of the lowest compared to many others on BSC. The project has been audited by InterFI Network and been onboarded to get a full audit by Certik. It provides staking options with lucrative returns. The token Liquidity Pool is locked and the project’s core members have been doxxed. All these steps are to ensure NEVADA investors feel safe and incentivized in buying its tokens.

NEVADA offers a variety of games of which include table games, random-number games and slot machines. The gaming platform is hosted by its prestigious award-winning partner, Evenbet. Each category equally allows people to feel the euphoria of taking risks. In Nevada, the team believes that betting is not always associated with total loss. Taking risks can also be safe, as the team pours that belief into a secure, fair, and high percentage returns through its platform. Everyone has the same chance of gaining high returns. Simply by holding its tokens, each holder has the same possibility of gaining from staking the token.

NEVADA team consists of remarkable game developers and marketers. They are determined to create the best experience in playing betting games with the BSC community, prioritizing security, fairness, and profitability.

Tokenomics of NEVADA

Nevada tokens are the main currency that can be traded for chips to play the games. With a certain amount of deposits, players can join its huge tournament with huge prizes. Tournaments will be held regularly at a to-be announced date. As players progress in the tournament, they have a chance to play with actual pro players.

The total supply of NVD is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), it taxes 9% on each transaction, 3% of it is provided for staking and rewards, which offers big prizes, 2% of it is provided for the project to pay for all platform maintenance, another 2% is for marketing, it’s the funds for promoting NEVADA, and the rest 2% is provided for auto liquidity that sustains liquidity pool and help the project economic wise. The NVD token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 26, 2021, investors who are interested in NEVADA investment can easily buy and sell NVD token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of NEVADA on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

