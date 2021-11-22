INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 22, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list RIDGE token on November 24, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RIDGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on November 24, 2021.

Crypto has been utilized in various ways since its birth, one of its abilities is to help and support others through charity and donations. RIDGE is an ERC-20 token that takes charity and donations as its mission, and it aims to become a major player in the cryptoverse. RIDGE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on November 24, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing RIDGE

RIDGE is a community driven charity token on the Ethereum network (ERC-20) with main purpose to donate to charities and develop crypto utilities. Inspired by Rhodesian Ridgebacks the team has decided to create the RIDGE token for the fastest growing Ridgeback Inu crypto community. Motivated by charity, RIDGE cares about crypto enthusiasts and wants to give back to society through charity and this will be achieved by collecting taxes in its donation wallet. 1% of the taxes for buying, selling and sending RIDGE token is going to its donation wallet and once a decent amount is accumulated the team will send these tokens to official charities.

The team is also developing crypto utilities, it has consistently delivered and helped other tokens develop their own utilities. The goal of RIDGE is to become a serious token with multiple utilities for a better decentralized world. It wants to become a major player in the cryptoverse while supporting charities and helping developers and creative people with crypto funding.

Tokenomics of RIDGE

Launched on November 9, 2021, RIDGE has received strong support, it has already done a total of 3 official donations and burned 5% of the token supply when reached 20 million market cap. Upon launching RIDGE, 15% of the supply was allocated to operations fund, which is used for marketing, reserve for exchange listings, etc., and 5% of the supply was allocated to the team, which is locked for one year.

RIDGE taxes 7% on each transaction, 1% of it is redistributed to its holder for their rewards, another 1% is collected for charity wallet for later donation, funding startups and providing help for rug-pull and scam victims, 2% is provided for liquidity to ensure the token is having a promising LP while the team develops utilities, and 3% goes to marketing wallet.

The RIDGE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on November 24, 2021, investors who are interested in RIDGE investment can easily buy and sell RIDGE token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of RIDGE on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

