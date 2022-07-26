INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jul.22, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ShowTime Protocol (STP) on July 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022.

Transforming the existing show business into a Web3-based performance, ShowTime Protocol (STP) allows users to NFTize the show content and create it as goods through voting. Its native token STP will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ShowTime Protocol

The ShowTime Protocol is a Web-based show platform that participates beyond the participation of fandom in show. It records a lot of content that occurs in participating show, creates it in NFT, and allows it to be created as goods through voting, which will create new opportunities for both artists and fandom.

There’re five key services that ShowTime Protocol aims to provide, including Web3 Show Shoots, WeContent Creation, Content Transaction, NFTzation, and Goods Creation. All the content created on the ShowTime platform will belong to creators themselves, and they have opportunities to become famous, bring people more value.

The ShowTime platform aims to be a multichain platform that support a variety of mainnets. In addition, it’s also a DAO that provides functions such as issuing goods using voting systems, staking, LP farming, and fandom governance.

To use the ShowTime Protocol, a user just needs to upload the show content to the ShowPad, then it will go through the ShowTime DAO content assessment process, after it passes the assessment, it can be converted to NFT and given value, then be transacted and distributed in ShowTime ecosystems. After going through the content voting for ShowTime DAO, some content can be born as offline goods, they will be able to be traded, and the profits generated from transactions will be shared between artists, fandom, planner and production companies.

Created to transform the existing show business into a Web3-based performance, the ShowTime Protocol provides high versatility and plays an important role in revitalizing the Web3 show market.

About STP Token

STP is the native token of the Showtime Protocol which is designed to value the content NFT created and supported by economics. Based on ERC-20, STP has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for seed, another 5% is provided for private sale, 1% is provided for public sale, 7% will be used for marketing, 4% is provided for partnerships (Artist), 3% is provided for partnerships (Corp) and advisors, 5% is allocated to the team, another 5% is provided for development, 20% is provided for the ecosystem, 15% goes into the Show Eco Fund, 20% is allocated for the DAO, and the rest 10% is provided for performance bounty.

The STP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022, investors who are interested in ShowTime Protocol investment can easily buy and sell STP token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of STP token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about STP Token:

Official Website: https://www.showtimeprotocol.xyz

Telegram: https://t.me/showtimeprotocol2022

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIMESHO00154163

