On 29th Sep, LBank Global 2021 Dubai Conference has been successfully held at JW Marriott Marquis. Hundreds of guests around the world came to intend this big blockchain party, including blockchain enthusiasts from various countries, Dubai, Europe, the United States, Africa and other regions.

During the conference, blockchain enthusiasts from various countries enthusiastically asked questions and participated

The LBank Global CEO Allen has made the speech about LBank globalization, many guests were very interested to ask questions and know more about it.

As we know, LBank Global includes LBank Exchange、LBK labs、LBank Mining.

LBank Exchange, the global cryptocurrency trading exchange, the most trusted platform which provides safe, professional, convenient cryptocurrency exchange services to trade bitcoin, eth, doge, ltc, etc., and derivatives services, grid strategy, defi mining, nft for global users. LBank exchange owns over 50 countries users around the world.

Next, LBank Global also hosted the conference at the World Expo on 10th Oct, welcome to join the big blockchain party.