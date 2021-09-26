LBank Global 2021 Dubai Conference will be officially held at JW Marriott Marquis at 6:30 pm on 29th Sep 2021. Many industry experts will attend the conference.

List of guests present:

Allen Wei： As early as 2015, Allen participated in the creation of the LBank team, served as the product director during the start-up period, and was responsible for the early construction of the LBank team. Since then, he has been focusing on blockchain investment and project research. At present, Mr. Allen is the Global CEO of LBank.

H.E. Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni： the United Arab Emirates (UAE)businessman, an Emirati Collector, and Guinness World Record holder.

H.E. Dr. Bu Abdullah： Emirati businessman

Gordon Einstein： hybrid Crypto-Attorney, Technologist, and Enterprise Strategist.

Kirill Mishanin：– Co-Founder at Info driver Capital, asset management fund，and blockchain consulting company.

Maria Vovchok： Managing Director at World of Web3 Summit, Ambassador at Blockchain Association of Ukraine

Meeting process：

Welcome Speech by EMCEE Welcome by LBank Global CEO Allen Wei Memento by LBank Global CEO Allen Wei to Suhail Al zarooni Chief Guest Suhail Al zarooni Speech Professional speech in the blockchain industry Roundtable Forum-Defi Ecological Governance Conference signing ceremony Dinner time after the meeting

We will discuss the situation of the current encrypted currency globalization market and the development direction of the future encrypting monetary industry and will announce the encouragement policy of LBank global ambassadors.

Conference organizer

LBank Exchange, which full name is Ledger Bank Exchange, was founded in 2015 and registered in the Virgin Islands. LBank Exchange is a global cryptocurrency trading platform. The users are contributed by more than 50 countries around the world. LBank Exchange provides safe, professional, convenient cryptocurrency exchange services to trade bitcoin, eth, doge, ltc, etc, and derivatives services, grid strategy, defi mining, nft for global users.

