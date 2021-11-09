As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 8th Nov.

Project: TZKI

Listing date: 8th Nov.

Key words: 3D Game,Uniswap,ERC20

Official Website: https://www.tzuki.org/

About:

Project: GART

Listing date: 8th Nov.

Key words: Gamefi/NFT,PancakeSwap,BSC

Official Website: https://griffinart.finance/

About:

Griffin Art will have an NFT marketplace and a mobile game (around mythological creatures) that powered by a hyper-deflationary token: $GART.Perfect NFT marketplace that builds a bridge between mythology and future. Powered by a strong, deflationary token.

Project: MONONOKE INU

Listing date: 8th Nov.

Key words: Initail listed on LBank,ERC20,PancakeSwap

Official Website: https://www.mononoke-i.nu/

About:

Mononoke is a Japanese avant-garde anime television series produced by Toei Animation. A spin-off of 2006’s horror anthology series Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, Mononoke follows the character of the medicine seller as he continues to face a myriad of supernatural perils.

Project: IMX

Listing date: 10th Nov.

Key words: NFT,ERC20

Official Website: https://www.immutable.com/

About:

Immutable X is the first layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, with instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000+ trades per second), zero gas fees — without compromising user custody. The protocol is built on top of StarkWare’s proving technology, which allows users to retain access to Ethereum’s ecosystem and network effects.

Project: SHIBLITE

Listing date: 9th Nov.

Key words: Meme Coin,BSC,PancakeSwap

Official Website: https://www.shiblite.com/

About:

Shiba Lite is a community driven meme token, focused on faster transactions and lower fees than Shiba Inu.We are developing a decentralized NFT Lite Launchpad for all NFT creations. We will launch the platform with a wallet app to buy and sell NFTS. Shiba Lite will donate 50% of the dApp proceeds to a new charity every month.

Project: AOS

Listing date: 9th Nov.

Key words: listed on BKEX & BIKI,Main-Network

Official Website: http://www.aos.plus/

About:

The project claims to be a public blockchain that provides privacy protection and development platform for users and decentralized application.

Project: KAINET

Listing date: 9th Nov.

Key words: Defi,BSC,

Official Website: https://www.kainet.world/

About:

KAINET is a new DeFi ecosystem of utility tools and a first of its kind play-to-earn RPG game, all powered by the KAINET token. Backed by an established team of developers, crypto experts and most importantly a growing community, KAINET is revolutionizing the metaverse.

Project: SMRAT

Listing date: 9th Nov.

Key words: Defi,BSC,PancakeSwap

Official Website: https://moonrat.finance/

About:

The Secured MoonRat Token brings the most revolutionary mechanism to BSC ecosystem: Earn $BNB just by holding $SMRAT token.The Secured MoonRat Token is the stablest and the most secured version to Earn BNB.Secured MoonRat Token is a community-driven, fair launched DeFi project built on Binance Smart Chain #BSC. Three functions occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, & Burn.

Project: FXS

Listing date: 9th Nov.

Key words: listed on Binance,ERC20

Official Website: https://frax.finance/#welcome

About:

The Frax Protocol is the first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin system. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum (with possible cross chain implementations in the future). The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC.

Project: IMC

Listing date: 10th Nov.

Key words: Meme Coin,ERC20

Official Website: https://www.imctoken.com/

About:

Being a partner with IMC to develop a Digital Finance Ecosystem, you may enjoy financial freedom, a new generation payment tool. IMC is a utility token backed by real usage communities.

Project: POT

Listing date: 10th Nov.

Key words: Initial listing on LBank,Gate,and MXC

Official Website: https://x-protocol.com/

About:

X Protocol is the first metaverse+ application portal programmed using RUST language with source-generated gameplay and land economy model. It also provides low-cost access to the Metaverse for DAPPs on heterogeneous chains, sharing X Protocol’s users while making the X Protocol ecosystem more prosperous. X Protocol will strive to become the “Ready Player one”’s World + STEAM platform in the blockchain space.

Project: KAWA

Listing date: 10th Nov.

Key words: Meme coin,listed on Uniswap,ERC20

Official Website: https://kawatoken.io/

About:

Kawakami Inu is the decentralized meme token ecosystem fueled by the $KAWA token. Even though the team is taking the lead on development, it acts as a decentralized autonomous organization. The aim is to create an entire ecosystem for memetokens with a line of products including a farming platform, DEX and a launchpad planned for the first series of products.

Project: IBNB

Listing date: 11th Nov.

Key words: Defi,BSC

Official Website: https://ibnb.finance/

About:

iBNB is an ecosystem built to revolutionise decentralised finance and provide the most superior daily dividends in crypto. The Dynamic Transaction Protocol (DTP-3) dynamically manages transaction fee percentages according to the health of liquidity measured by liquidity to market-cap ratio.

Project: LFW

Listing date: 11th Nov.

Key words: Gamefi,BSC,listed on PancakeSwap

Official Website: https://legendfantasywar.com/

About:

Legend of Fantasy War is a unique 3D turn-based role-playing online video blockchain game. By blockchainizing in-game items, the game provides players ownership of in-game items by owning so-called Non-Fungible Token (NFT). With an engaging storyline, players can both entertain themselves and collect valuable items, even increase the value of items while playing games solo or with others. Thanks to the blockchain of items, owners of NFTs can sell, exchange, and auction transparently on the Legend of Fantasy War NFT marketplace.

Project: YYE

Listing date: 12th Nov.

Key words: BSC,listed on PancakeSwap,Defi

Official Website: https://yye-energy.io/#/

About:

YYE ENERGY, Energy Economy on Blockchain Born by Energy Value, creating Token Economy. Lets succeed a Green Energy Win-win Miracle.

Project: MINISAITAMA

Listing date: 12th Nov.

Key words: Meme Coin,listed on Uniswap,ERC20

Official Website: https://minisaitama.io/

About:

miniSAITAMA was originally a rugged token by a dev that sadly decided to rug. A few members of the community have decided to take over the coin and airdrop all holders their aquired amounts in a new contract. Being revived, miniSAITAMA enables people to exchange other rug pulled tokens for their initial investment in ETH. A platform built with the intention to give rather than take, that will pay out victims of rugs. Becoming the insurance of the meme token space.

Project: DOGEKONGZILLA

Listing date: 12th Nov.

Key words: Meme Coin,listed on PancakeSwap,BSC

Official Website: https://www.dogekongzilla.com/

About:

Highest Rewards Meme Token 8% of all buy transactions and 12% of all sell transactions are taken and re-distributed to all $DogeKongZilla holdersFlexible Rewards.Earn any reward you want like Cake, BUSD, or BAKE just by holding $DogeKongZilla You can choose reward type in our dashboard The default reward is in BNB.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 1st to 7th November, 2021

Name: CCAR

Weekly gain: 100%

Official Website: https://cryptocars.me/

Name: CATGIRL

Weekly gain: 300%

Official Website: https://www.catgirl.io/

Name: SURFMOON

Weekly gain: 60%

Official Website: https://www.surfmoon.io/

Name: CUMSTAR

Weekly gain: 184%

Official Website: https://hushnetwork.com/

Name: EMPIRE

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website: https://www.empiretoken.world/

Name: GOFX

Weekly gain: 66%

Official Website: https://goosefx.io/

Name: QUID

Weekly gain: 23%

Official Website: https://www.quidika.com/

Name: AURY

Weekly gain: 100%

Official Website: https://aurory.io/

Name: DOGEDASH

Weekly gain: 82%

Official Website: https://dogedash.com/

Name: KINGSHIB

Weekly gain: 195%

Official Website: https://www.kingshibaofficial.com/

Name: FLOKIN

Weekly gain: 24%

Official Website: https://www.flokinomics.com/

Name: CHOPPER

Weekly gain: 74%

Official Website: https://chopperinu.io/

Name: SMD

Weekly gain: 7%

Official Website: https://www.smdcoin.com/

Name: DBA

Weekly gain: 31%

Official Website: https://www.dafribank.com/

Name: MFLOKIADA

Official Website: https://www.miniflokiada.com/

Name: MEWTWO

Official Website: https://mewtwoinu.com/

