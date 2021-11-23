Since its inception, Aladdin Exchange has been thriving in the crypto trading world. The brand has accomplished much in this short time. Aladdin Exchange is committed to bringing the best and continues to do so via constant upgrades, innovations, and promotions. The latest of which is the upcoming demo trading platform.

This new demo trading feature will give users the chance to experience trading without having to make any deposits. To begin, users can create or login, and use a demo trading platform. They can try out their new strategies while boosting confidence and eliminating any possible financial losses.

Aladdin Exchange hopes to offer this new feature to promote crypto trading among new users. This promotion will introduce trading to beginners and will walk them through real trading by using demo trading coins.

The process begins with users creating an account on the website or by simply logging into their existing account. Next, upon clicking the ‘Start Demo Trading’ button under the ‘Support Center’ tab, users can see their demo trading balance. This balance comes with 1,000 USDT, 1 BTC, 1 ETH, 10 BCH, 10 LTC, 1,000 ABBC, 10,000 TNC, 100 GERA, 1,000 PLF, 1,000 HMR, and 1,000 CHLT that are only available to use in demo trading.

Once logged in, users will access the main trading chart, market trades, order book, trading lists, and transactions history. For any users who feel they’ve warmed up enough to take on the real deal to trade with real value, they can simply switch from this account to the real trading account to do so at any time.

Of course, doing well in the demo version does in no way guarantee that you will be just as successful in real-world trading or vice versa. The demo trading feature is a space for users to practice and gain application understanding to gain real trading experience.

Presently, the Aladdin Exchange has garnered much attention from more than just newbie traders. Specifically, expert traders are flocking to this feature as well. Indeed, it is a great option for experienced traders to experiment and test new ideas and strategies. The benefit of having no financial losses is also quite appealing.

No surprise, this feature exists to encourage more traders to enter the space. This is something the brand has always strived to elevate. Certainly, Aladdin Exchange is repeatedly working on new strategies to bring a complete and leveraged trading experience to its users.

Currently, the platform is home to over 2 million users. No doubt, the public is eager to see what the brand will achieve next. For those hoping to get on board the demo trading platform, here is the Aladdin Exchange’s official website and other ways to reach out:

Website: https://aladdin25.com

For your queries: 24/7 Telegram Community

Follow our social media accounts:

Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram