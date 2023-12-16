TLDR

Bitcoin (BTC) makes new yearly highs as experts predict price to hover around $43,000 and $45,000.

Rebel Satoshi’s presale enters Warriors Round 2 with 150% profits predicted for $RBLZ

With the Bitcoin (BTC) price turning green, a new meme coin has emerged as one of the top altcoins. That token is the innovative Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ), which has become one of the best altcoins to buy. Let’s dwell into the factors that have propelled $RBLZ to this position ahead of BTC.

Bitcoin Rises to New Yearly Highs Riding a Wave of Upcoming ETF Approval

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) had been languishing and suffered poorly during the bear market. However, in recent months, the Bitcoin (BTC) price has rallied massively to reach highs for 2023. From a low of $35,229 on November 15, the Bitcoin (BTC) price has surged more than 22%. By December 10, the Bitcoin (BTC) price had surged to $43,305.

The rally in the Bitcoin (BTC) price is powered by the growing interest among investors in cryptocurrencies. The growth in investor interest is due to the rumors of the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF approval. The next window for the BTC Spot ETF approval from the SEC is between January 5 and 10, 2024. Crypto analysts predict that the BTC price could surge to new all-time highs once the Bitcoin ETF is approved.

However, in case the Bitcoin Spot ETF is not approved or further delayed, BTC could experience a dump. Hence, they predict the Bitcoin (BTC) price to be between $43,000 and $45,000 in the coming months.

Rebel Satoshi Storms to Warriors Round 2 Presale as Demand Grows Exponentially

Not many projects genuinely embody the spirit and the mission of Satoshi Nakamoto like Rebel Satoshi. The meme coin project, Rebel Satoshi, also draws inspiration from the revolutionary Guy Fawkes. Rebel Satoshi’s mission is to rise against the growing centralization in the crypto industry.

Rebel Satoshi will achieve its goals by empowering its community and starting a joyful rebellion. The linchpin of the Rebel Satoshi revolution is the ERC-20 standard $RBLZ token and its growing ecosystem. The Rebel Satoshi ecosystem comprises a Rebels Artefact NFT Vault, a staking pool, and an upcoming play-to-earn game. Users can get early and exclusive access to the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem by buying and holding the $RBLZ tokens.

The Early Bird Round of the $RBLZ presale was conducted at $0.010 per token before it entered the Rebels Round 1. Since then, the $RBLZ presale has entered Warriors Round 2 of the presale at $0.018 per token. By the time the presale ends, the $RBLZ price would rally by 150% to reach $0.025 per token.

The users would be able to claim 25% of the $RBLZ tokens per week for four weeks once the presale ends. Moreover, Rebel Satoshi would then be listing the $RBLZ tokens across major exchanges. This is the reason why experts and investors are calling $RBLZ the best crypto to buy.

