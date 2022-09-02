The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly introduces 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot trading users from since August 31st. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.

For now, reports show that MEXC reaches a spot daily trading volume of $1.6B, and more than 1,500 trading pairs are listed on MEXC, according to CoinMarketCap. While the zero maker fee policy is introduced, more than 7 million users worldwide will benefit from the promotion in every single spot trading activity.

With the value of “Users first, Service foremost”, MEXC keeps making efforts and remains competitive regarding the user experience in the ever-changing cryptocurrency market, since founded in 2018. Especially over the past months, MEXC team has successfully pushed the boundaries forward. In April, MEXC firstly introduced the NFT Index product to help people around the world take part in NFTs more affordably. In August, MEXC introduced MX/USDT perpetual trading, and then launched trade mining feature on the platform, and more to come.

MEXC’s VP Andrew Weiner commented, “As the first exchange in the industry to announce zero maker fee for all spot trading pairs, MEXC continues to win supports and trust from our user community in every timing the market changes. We are dedicated to make the user experience more effortless and seamless.”

The promotion opens from August 31st 15:00 (UTC) until further notice. For more details, please stay tuned to MEXC website for official announcements.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services for spot, ETF, futures, Staking, NFT Index, etc.,and serving more than 7 million users worldwide. The core team has a solid background in traditional finance, and has professional financial product logic and technical security guarantees in terms of cryptocurrency products and services. In October 2021, MEXC Global won the title of “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in Asia”. Currently, it supports the trading of more than 1,500 cryptocurrency, and is the trading platform with the fastest launch speed for new projects and the most tradable categories. Visit the website and blog for more information, and follow MEXC Global and MEXC Research.

