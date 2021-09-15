AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Monsta Infinite token (MONI) listing under the trading pair USDT/MONI on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the MONI listing, AscendEX and the MONI team will launch seven limited-time promotional events for users to earn token rewards. The events will take place between 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 16 and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 23, 2021. By depositing and trading MONI, users will have the chance to share airdrop rewards worth up to 80,000 USDT.

Monsta Infinite is a decentralized game universe where tokens are earned through participation. The project’s efforts are focused on bringing accessibility and decentralization to the gaming world. They believe that greater blockchain adoption can be achieved through gamification. The project is built on top of Binance Smart Chain, which they believe will improve the user experience by making gameplay affordable and accessible.

Monsta Infinite implements a sidechain service with EVM capabilities and interoperability with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Using BSC, players can save and update their in-game assets, including their “Monsta,” without paying a fee at every step.

Monsta Infinite aspires to be a unique gaming experience by removing the common flaws of other NFT-based games. The NFT standard allows buyers to keep the proprietary rights to their original assets, allowing for the monetization of virtual assets in the real world. Consequently, all Monsta Infinite in-game items will be tokenized, and buyers will retain full ownership of their items and the independent selling rights.

The experience features a unique storyline for each user. Players will not get the same (Player Vs Environment) PVE every day, and users choose from multiple pathways in the story mode. The enemies and obstacles users face on these different pathways will also have variations and randomization aspects, making each player’s experience unique.

Another important goal for Monsta Infinite is to achieve economic equilibrium in the game’s marketplace. Monsta will sustain affordable pricing through eliminating the involvement of MONI, the governance token, in any game-related matters. MONI is subject to price fluctuations over time as the valuation and staking rewards grow with increased adoption. Thus, increasing the demand for STT, is the easiest way to stabilize the price. Adding features like augmentation, cloning, and battles will allow Monsta to regulate the in-game token’s price, keeping it stable while adding new users.

About AscendEX

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Monsta Infinite

