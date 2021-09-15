MoonEdge is a coming-of-age decentralized IDO platform dedicated to the Ethereum layer-2 solution Polygon. The platform aims to build and develop an IDO ecosystem that ensures the best of projects are not deprived of funding while everyone using the platform gets a chance to invest in these startups. Funding could be a tricky part for many promising projects as most of the VC firms and funding rounds have become exclusive groups and MoonEdge is determined to end that with its platform.

The reason for selecting Polygon over Ethereum has mainly to do with the scalability issues and high transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain. Gas fees are skyrocketing while the network is slowing down daily Ethereum users are seeking a cheaper and faster solution. Polygon Network (formerly Matic) is the leading Layer-2 Solution race with one of the fastest-growing ecosystems with incredibly low fees and near-instant transactions.

MoonEdge envisions accelerating the development of the Polygon ecosystem by encouraging mass adoption and by working alongside each project. It offers support to top-quality projects throughout their journey by providing fundraising capabilities and by integrating community involvement. There are mainly two funding issues faced by the startups, the first being not getting adequate funding despite having the potential to be a game-changer, and another is with startups blowing the funds that lead to their downfall. MoonEdge resolves both the issues with its unique smart contract use.

MoonEdge Staking is Coming Along With First IDO

MoonEdge is setting up to launch the staking system with its native token at the center of the operations. MoonEdge will migrate from doing snapshots of MOONED holders to a staking system after the audit is completed to ensure full security. Being a Proof-Of-Stake token, it would allow native token holders to stake their tokens in different tiers to get access to exclusive participation in funding rounds and get access to some top projects while earning passive income on their holdings.

The IDO platform is all set to launch its first project Forest Knight on September 16, 2021 which is a one-stop shop for decentralized gaming, adventure, and best of all, NFTs and it would be the first exclusive project to launch on MoonEdge. MoonEdge only presents projects that have strong fundamentals, unique concepts, and forward-thinking approach and Forest Knight is definitely one of them. Amid growing NFT frenzy it is getting complex to determine which projects are inherently good and which ones are riding on the tide. At the moment, the JPEGs of rock are being sold for millions of dollars, the rock collection was created nearly four years ago and remained unnoticed until the NFT mania hit the market. MoonEdge will ensure to incubate and help only those projects which are not just good for the community but also for the Polygon network.

The Platform would introduce different tier systems to counter the typical launchpads that wind up becoming exclusive clubs for high-level associates and VCs. By the time the door opens to retail investors, sale prices and the allocation associated with them become out of reach, leaving little chances of entering a position, let alone seeing a decent ROI.

MoonEdge, however, takes a very different approach. Through the acquisition of $MOONED tokens, retail investors can access early rounds in promising blockchain/crypto projects on the launchpad. The project implements a tier system and pool structure to ensure all participants are paid fairly based on the number of tokens held. The Tier-1 or the lowest level that offers retail investors minimum investment to get their hands on the hottest project. The similar capacity of investors is pooled together for a fairer chance.

What Makes MoonEdge Unique?

The MoonEdge IDO platform has been developed keeping the needs and challenges faced by retail investors and small startups. There are hundreds of reasons for selecting MoonEdge IDO over any other and but some of the features that make it unique is,

MoonEdge leverages Polygon Network for inexpensive IDO participation and exciting Polygon Network project opportunities.

Complete project due diligence – ensures only top-tier projects are brought to the community, minimizing the chance of scams and rug-pulls.

The experienced MoonEdge team provides value-add services that help projects reach their full potential.

Empowers the community by offering guaranteed opportunities and allocations – regardless of portfolio size.

Projects benefit from a wide community and adoption opportunities. MoonEdge and its partners will offer full support to the projects launching on the platform.

MoonEdge members benefit from exciting Polygon Network project opportunities.

With billions being poured into the crypto ecosystem with every growing day, the need for quality projects that can become unicorns tomorrow can determine the future path of the crypto ecosystem and MoonEdge is playing its part to build that ecosystem with its IDO platform.

