Cryptocurrencies are constantly evolving, with new projects and technologies popping up all the time. It can be hard to keep track of it all, especially when there are so many coins to choose from.

In this article, we’ll take a look at three coins that deserve attention: Mushe (XMU), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL). Each of these coins has unique features that could make them a big hit in the cryptocurrency world. So don’t sleep on them – read on to find out more!

Mushe (XMU)

Aiming to increase and facilitate the accessibility of digital currency assets for all people, Mushe (XMU) is a shining decentralized cryptocurrency. Trying to make a social impact by educating people about cryptocurrencies and financial management is Mushe’s ultimate goal.

As the future of crypto technologies, NFTs, and Web 3.0 begins to mature, the need to enter and understand crypto markets is increasing. Blockchain technology continues to provide enhanced capability against cybercrime, providing a solution in transparency and security for everyone. Built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, the XMU token plans to migrate to the Stellar network in the near future. The goal of migrating to the Stellar (XLM) network is to make financial inclusion easier and cheaper.

Mushe (XMU) is a versatile cryptocurrency that you can easily use in the metaverse and national currency markets.

Mushe has a unique cryptocurrency wallet and it is possible to use this wallet in a hassle-free, secure and simple way. In addition, XMU strives to educate and inform users in the field of crypto. Distributing rewards to developers for the growth and development of the ecosystem is also strategically implemented.

XMU cryptocurrency provides trading liquidity inside and outside the ecosystem by leveraging the power of the Stellar (XLM) open network, which provides low-cost transaction fees for users.

Mushe argues that while investigating mental health in psychology, material well-being and financial health are overlooked and that much more important and forward-looking studies should be done in this context. This can be considered one of the main answers to the question of why Mushe can make a difference in the crypto space.

To contribute to a more cohesive world society, 1% of XMU is dedicated to charities and ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) purposes.

In addition, the Mushe community has the ability to decide on all issues that will receive support by voting. Mushe (XMU) has a total supply of 777 million. The token price set for the pre-sale is set to “1 XMU = 0.005 USD”.

TRON (TRX)

TRON’s native cryptocurrency is TRX. Apart from the main currency used in the TRON network, there are additional tokens supported by the ecosystem. Until 2018, its TRX was among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap. TRON (TRX) is today ranked 14th on Coinmarketcap.com.

TRON (TRX) can be considered a new generation social media organization. Content can be created and shared via the platform with anyone anywhere in the world. You get paid when you create content and data.

People pay for the content they want to access, and that money is transferred to your account as the content producer. Thus, with TRON (TRX), end-users and content developers can interact with each other directly on the blockchain network.

The network’s high scalability and efficient smart contract provide various avenues and solutions for applications to be developed.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL)‘s DeFi ecosystem has a total value of over $8.6 billion. That means Solana has $8.6 billion locked in dApps, most of which were created in 2021. These benchmarks put Solana (SOL) in ninth place right behind other chains like Ethereum, Terra, Avalanche, and Fantom.

Since the beginning of the year 2022, the Solana price has dropped by 43%. The decrease in ETH price was 20%, while the decrease in BTC price was 17.5%. Also this year, Solana’s market value has dropped by 40%. ETH market cap fell 19%, BTC market cap dropped 14.7%. However, the protocol is holding on to its “top 10” position.

To Sum Up:

While there are many coins on the market, these three, in particular, deserve attention.

Mushe (XMU) has a unique approach to traditional cryptocurrency ideas and that could make it a major player in the industry.

has a unique approach to traditional cryptocurrency ideas and that could make it a major player in the industry. TRON (TRX) is working on creating a decentralized internet that would revolutionize how we use the web.

is working on creating a decentralized internet that would revolutionize how we use the web. Solana (SOL) is tackling blockchain scaling issues with an innovative new technology.

Do your own research before investing, but it looks like these three coins have a lot of potential!

