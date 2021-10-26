SPACEX token is one of the members in the ecosystem under MuskSwap. SpaceX will be developed as one of MuskSwap’s hottest projects. SpaceX is born for members who are interested in and support ELON MUSK’s space project. His project Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is an American aerospace manufacturer, space transportation services and communications corporation headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

SPACEX is one token of the MuskSwap ecosystem. Muskswap’s SPACEX is developing its own system of products such as Exchange, NFT, etc. This will be an extremely solid stepping stone to complement Musk’s Ecosystem which also includes $MUSK, $TESLA, STARLINK. SpaceX also has the grand goal of becoming an independent blockchain line. Our goal is to quickly become an intermediary system for the flow of decentralized money, the fulcrum for the decentralized financial system.

WHAT IS MUSKSWAP ?

Muskswap.io is a DeFi platform built on Binance Smart Chain. Inheriting values and strengths as well as removing the drawbacks from the other DeFi projects like Uniswap, Sushiswap, 1inch, Pancakeswap, etc, the platform is believed to become one of the most notorious projects in the DeFi world.

The ecosystem also includes $MUSK, $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK, the symbols of which show the most famous super projects of Elon Musk. Those tokens are in development & coming soon to the community!

Currently, the price of $MUSK is having a drastic change, when we compare it to the starting time of this coin. Besides, the fact that $MUSK has recently added additional decentralized financial systems is very important information for investors, because it means that they are developing in the right direction, and has the potential to become a great macro project.

SPACEX POTENTIAL

As mentioned above. Musk’s system includes: $MUSK, $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK. This will be a very good mutual support system, and investors can feel secure when participating in this system. In this ecosystem, MUSK and TESLA were launched and gained significant added value. MUSK increased 10-13 times, TESLA increased 5-8 times custom score.

This remarkable growth will also be a basis for investors to be confident in future MuskSwap projects such as $SPACEX. $SPACEX is expected to achieve the same success as the predecessor $MUSK and $TESLA did. Owning a SpaceX coin will help you gain many benefits in the future.

SPACEX DEX’s FEATURE

Like every DEX exchange, SPACEX is a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace that connects cryptocurrency buyers and sellers. In contrast to centralized exchanges (CEXs), SPACEX are non-custodial, meaning a user remains in control of their private keys when transacting on a DEX platform. In the absence of a central authority, SPACEX employs smart contracts that self-execute under set conditions and record each transaction to the blockchain. These trustless, secure transactions represent an accelerating segment of the digital asset market, and are pioneering new financial products. SPACEX has a liquidity pool. Stake your LP (liquidity provider) tokens to earn X token and other tokens in the ecosystem $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK. (100% ~ 500% APY)

Joining the MuskSwap community, the members have the place to share their thoughts and update the latest actions of this billionaire. Members can collect all of the related tokens $MUSK, $SPACEX, $TESLA, $STARLINK, the symbols of which show the most famous super projects of Elon Musk.

SPACEX NFT MARKET

NFTs allow you to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain. NFT stands for “non-fungible token,” and it can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, animated GIFs, songs, or items in video games. An NFT can either be one-of-a-kind, like a real-life painting, or one copy of many, like trading cards, but the blockchain keeps track of who has ownership of the file.

Catch up with the huge potential that NFT brings to the market in the future. SPACEX will develop these NFT related projects. There will be close relationships with other tokens in the MUSK system

SPACEX INDEPENDENT BLOCKCHAIN LINE

With the effective support from the system that has been completed and strongly developed from MUSK’s Ecosystem. SPACEX’s desire in the near future is to develop this segment, with the goal of being a competitor in parallel with major platforms in the market such as ETH, BSC,,…. This is not only the desire of SPACEX and their investors. It is also the desire and effort from software developers, CEOs, CMOs, and all members of the MUSK system. With what has been achieved, and obtained results, through previous projects. SPACEX hopes to continue this success, and even develop further.

SPACEX TOKEN AND SALE

THE SPACEX TOKEN is one of the potential tokens of the MuskSwap Ecosystem.

Token distribution : 210,000,000 $SPACEX

🔖 Contract : 0x6657c7ef476927D410E625aEda9A118D2Cc488B2

– Pre-sale Round (10,500,000 SPACEX)

Time : Oct 25 – Nov 24, 2021

Price : $0.01

– Sale Round 2 (10,500,000 SPACEX)

Time : Nov 25 – Dec 24, 2021

Price : $0.02

– Sale Round 3 (10,500,000 SPACEX)

Time : Dec 25, 2021 – Jan 24, 2022

Price : $0.04

– IDO Vesting schedule: 30% of IDO tokens will be Unlocked Monthly (The tokens will be unlocked block by block constantly)

In summary, all you can get from SPACEX is a very good support system from MUSK Ecosystem. SPACEX offers investors features that are not different from other DEX platforms on the market, but better, because there is a whole back-end system. With development potential from previous projects. SPACEX expects to achieve fast and strong growth like its predecessors. This can be said to be one of the most expected and invested Decentralized projects in the near future.

