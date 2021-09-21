Montreal-based NFT marketplace Satoshi Art previously made headlines when they announced hip hop superstar, actor, and business mogul Waka Flocka as a partner in 100% minority-owned NFT art platform.

Satoshi.Art, founded by Canadian entrepreneur “Stally” and hip hop artist/entrepreneur Waka Flocka Flame, has successfully scaled their NFT marketplace to a $25M valuation before selling its first NFT. Satoshi.Art had been quietly acquiring the attention of elite investors since announcing its introduction into the NFT conversation earlier this year. Now the platform seeks to establish itself as one of the premier marketplaces for creators to release their NFTs.

Following extensive research, fundraising and business scaling, Satoshi is gearing up for its first NFT sale where it is expected to become one of the top tier NFT marketplaces. While NFTs have been dominating the crypto market and blockchain landscapes, far few companies understand the full potential of the future of NFTs like the team behind the vision that is Satoshi ART. Satoshi ART empowers creators with innovative strategy and visibility to their unique identity and collections of one-of-a-kind art. Satoshi Art will become one of the most considered in the conversion of go-to Global NFT marketplaces.

“…Made by the artists for the artists.” – Stally of Satoshi Art.

The overall purpose of Satoshi Art is not just to allow artists to sell their ART as NFT’s but also to educate the public about NFTS and provide a global platform for creatives to gain financially with the new future in digital one-of-a-kind art. Waka and Stally are looking to educate artists on the NFT space and provide the artists with one-of-a-kind NFT deals that will create financial freedom and two-tier ownership.

Satoshi.Art is the brainchild of a diverse and talented group of people from both worlds of art and finance. As a team of passionate entrepreneurs and world-renowned celebrity influencers, we have come together with one goal in mind: to ensure that creators receive the recognition they deserve for their creativity.

To achieve this goal, Satoshi.Art provides the platform where artists from around the world can collaborate and showcase their artwork in a digital form that is both unique and irreplaceable, allowing fans to enjoy exclusive ownership.

