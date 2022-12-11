As blockchain networks advance in technology, many blockchains emerge with powerful features. With thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market, blockchains play a paramount role. On that note, the BNB chain presents expansive options for its growing list of major cryptocurrencies. Oryen is one of them, and considering its unique features, Oasis Network and Evmos will offer little of a challenge.

BNB Chain

Oryen will launch on BNB Chain, an open-source blockchain project by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Binance Chain aims to improve the scalability of smart contract platforms by introducing a new blockchain architecture that supports fast and high transaction throughputs.

Oryen (ORY)

ORY has, since its entry, become a robust new crypto project with a performance that defies the current bumpy market. ORY guarantees the highest yields in the market thanks to its Oryen Autostaking Tecnic (OAT).

The guaranteed annual percentage yield (APY) is a guaranteed fixed rate of 90%. It offers the highest passive income returns through a straightforward buy-hold-earn mechanism that deploys an auto-compounding system. Investors can access daily payouts at a rate of 0.177% compounded every 60 minutes.

The framework, audited by SolidProof, ensures that the protocol is transparent and that your portfolio will be secure. The risk-free value (RFV) takes care of volatilities, while treasury support caters to liquidity.

ORY is currently in phase 7 presale, and its price is up by 320% from its initial price of $0.05 to the current $0.21. The performance has got Business2community and crypto enthusiasts recommending the crypto project highly, as evidenced in video reviews by Darryl Boo:

Oasis Network (ROSE)

Oasis Network is a decentralized layer 1 blockchain solution that enables the creation of confidential smart contracts on the blockchain. With ROSE as its native token, the Oasis Network delivers a new era of smart contract security, privacy, and scalability while enabling users to build and deploy high-performance dApps and DeFi platforms that are secure, private, and scalable.

Evmos (EVMOS)

EVMOS is an interoperable bridge connecting Ethereum with Cosmos, allowing developers to build on top of the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) securely and Cosmos users to interact with their respective tokens. It also allows developers to port their existing applications to Cosmos easily.

Conclusion

Oryen’s expected launch on the BNB chain sets the path for becoming a significant player in the cryptocurrency market. ORY is offering mouth-watering high investment returns in its presale 7 phase. Oasis Network and Evmos investors may also consider investing in the brand-new DeFi crypto project that offers unmatched features.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.