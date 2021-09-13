As the $ADA bull market continues to gather steam – with new price records set each month – many within the Cardano community are asking, what’s next? The limitless possibilities within the Cardano ecosystem offer many opportunities for both project creators and their investors. But financial and informational asymmetries have always been a major limiting factor.

That’s why KICK.IO, a non-custodial crowdfunding protocol, was created to make sure that this immense potential is utilised to its fullest. Our platform will ensure projects have access to the most advanced kickstarting and fundraising capabilities and help both retail and institutional investors to come together and pick the winners of tomorrow.

To help us achieve this goal, we have chosen to hold our IEO on ExMarkets decentralized exchange. Following the overwhelmingly successful recent public sale of ADAX – our choice should not surprise anyone, since ExMarkets is increasingly becoming a household name within the Cardano community. Following our oversubscribed private sale, we have no doubts that our public sale will be just as, if not more, successful.

KICK.IO is scheduled to go public on 15 September and is already attracting heavy interest by both retail and institutional investors. To participate in the sale visit Exmarkets Launchpad.

About KICK.IO

Founded by a team of DeFi and traditional finance professionals, KICK.IO is a Cardano-based fundraising platform and a project accelerator. KICK.IO provides decentralized crowdfunding services, full Cardano native tokens support, and a suite of advanced DeFi project kickstarting and endorsement capabilities.

KICK.IO is set to become an integral part of the Cardano ecosystem, a place where Cardano’s extensive community can come together to fund high-growth projects characterised by the immense potential for future success. KICK.IO will ensure that both retail and institutional investors have priority access to the most promising projects that offer promising returns. KICK.IO allows only the most credible and promising projects to make it through — the ones with the highest potential to make a meaningful contribution to the Cardano ecosystem.

Your Cardano Innovations. Kick-started.

Explore a suite of advanced Cardano-tailored fundraising tools at KICK.IO

