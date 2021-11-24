Blockchain gaming platform Polker has announced that it will be taking part in the highly anticipated blockchain event Dcentral Miami.

Polker at DCentral Miami

Dcentral Miami is an event that brings about top blockchain projects and personalities in art, fashion and entertainment. It is a two-day event set for November 30-Dec 1 and divided into three stages: NFT, DeFi and Demo. Other events include NFT gallery, metaverse world, Expo booth as well as VIP events.

The event will also feature over 10 speakers, including key blockchain stakeholders like Joseph Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys, Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint and Jason Brink. Polker will use the event to promote its ecosystem and foster the adoption of its gaming metaverse.

In addition, Polker NFTs will be displayed in the Dcentral Miami NFT galleries with other top NFTs in the blockchain space. Polker will also interact with key partners like Polygon and network with other metaverse gaming projects.

The Polker team will also be given the opportunity to talk about its metaverse and the use-cases PKR tokens. Dcentral Miami tickets are already out and interested participants can purchase them here.

Countdown to Beta Round 2

Polker is also preparing to launch the Beta round 2 phase of its gaming metaverse to introduce new features. The launch is expected to occur on November 27 and will lead to a rollout of new updates. Polker has already begun a countdown on its website ahead of the launch and users can register for early access to the platform.

Polker’s gaming metaverse will be an immersive and innovative virtual experience that will provide endless possibilities for users to explore innovative features. For example, users will be able to access a next-generation poker game with a realistic gaming environment combined with the highly successful Play-to-Earn model.

Within the metaverse, users will be able to interact with each other in a PvP manner. Polker’s gaming platform is the first to be powered by the Unreal 3D Engine 4.

Unreal 3D Engine provides a virtual reality setting, and all assets within the game are in 3D VR Reality models. Bringing blockchain and Unreal Engine together really sets this metaverse in a league of its own. Users will also be able to edit the graphics around them and create their own world. This is exciting as they get to have a personalized gaming experience.

Polker will be the first of its kind to integrate NFTs rewards within its gaming system within such a uniquely immersive platform. Users can earn NFTs when they play to access more features. Each NFT has its attributes and can unlock special dealers. New game launches, exclusive tournaments, and more are all to come within the Polker Metaverse.

About Dcentral Miami

Dcentral Miami is a major event that brings together the best minds and projects in the crypto world to foster blockchain adoption. Some of the key partners include Polygon, Cosmos, Serum Gala Games, Polker and more.

About Polker

Polker is a blockchain gaming metaverse that deploys the play-to-earn model where users can earn while gaming. It is powered by its native token PKR, which is multichain and available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. Holders can also stake PKR tokens on the Ethereum mainnet for up to 36% APY in rewards. Polker has already noted that staking capabilities will be added to Binance Smart Chain before the end of 2021.

Investors can purchase PKR at Uniswap on the Ethereum network and PancakeSwap within Binance Smart Chain. In addition, PKR has also been listed on the centralized crypto exchange BitMart and Bittrex with rumours of much larger exchanges to come very soon.